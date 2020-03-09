🔥5 Netflix movies and shows to watch this week: On My Block S3 and more🔥

ON MY BLOCK – Credit: Netflix On My Block season 3 and the five new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week, starting Monday, March 9.We shared a list of five new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week, March 9-16, including On My Block season 3 and more!It’s going to be another good week at Netflix, March 9-16. There are new seasons of returning Netflix originals, along with some new Netflix movies.Below, we picked the five titles that will probably be the most popular Netflix movies and shows of the week. You’ll see all five of these on the new Top 10 lists at Netflix.Lost GirlsPremiere Date: Friday, March 13 Lost Girls is based on Robert Kolker’s book of the same name and the true events surrounding the disappearances and murders of dozens of sex workers in Long Island, according to Netflix.The film follows Mari Gilbert (Amy Ryan), the mother of one of the missing girls. In her efforts to find her daughter, she finds out about and brings light to other disappearances and other unsolved murders.Liz Garbus directed the film, which premiered earlier this year at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Gabriel Byrne, Lola Kirke, and Thomas McKenzie also star in the Netflix original film.Go KartsPremiere Date: Friday, March 13If you like racing movies, Go Karts is the Netflix original film for you!Go Karts is an Australian drama that, according to Netflix, tells the story of a teenager who takes up the sport of go-kart racing after moving to a new town.We don’t know much about the movie, but it appears to be a coming-of-age story of sorts.Kingdom season 2Premiere Date: Friday, March 13 Kingdom is back for season 2 this week! Netflix’s first Korean original series premiered in 2019, and now, the new season is coming to Netflix at the end of the week.Set in the 1500s Korea, the Crown Prince fights to stay alive and prevent the outbreak of a plague that turns its victims into zombies.If you like zombie stories, Kingdom is a must-watch on Netflix. This is the best zombie show around right now. It’s so much better than The Walking Dead. *ducks*Elite season 3Premiere Date: Friday, March 13 Elite is back for season 3 this week, as well. It’s only been a few months since we saw the second season of the hit Spanish Netflix original series.Elite season 3 picks up after the events of the second season. We don’t want to spoil anything for fans that haven’t seen it, but season 3 is going to be the wildest season yet! There’s pretty much no doubt about that.This series is also renewed for season 4 and season 5!On My Block season 3Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 11 On My Block is definitely the biggest Netflix new release of the week. There are two seasons of the hit Netflix original on the streaming service now, and it’s been about one year since the premiere of the second season.Season 3 picks up right after the shocking cliffhanger at the end of season 2. We saw the squad kidnapped in the final scene, and fans were left to speculate about who took them and why. Thanks to the season 3 trailer, we know!It looks like the squad has been tapped to find Little Ricky, and yes, he’s alive! How will they do it? Well, we’ll find out in the eight-episode third season on March 11.What will you be watching on Netflix this week?