🔥5 most romantic moments from To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You🔥

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Noah Centineo, Lana Condor – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before stole our hearts. Could the sequel do it again? It could with these most romantic moments from To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You.We had high expectations for To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You, and it certainly didn’t disappoint. It brought us many cute moments. There were also some romantic parts that had us swooning for Noah Centineo even more. Was that even possible?Some moments stood out more than others. Here are the five most romantic moments that stood out for me.5. The ‘base jumping’ discussionI always love when we get a relationship that may be one-sided but doesn’t include pressure. Lara Jean put the pressure on herself, but at no point was Peter all about one thing. While he may be experienced, he knows that LJ isn’t. And he wants to take it at her pace.Cue the talk about ‘base jumping.’ We all knew what LJ was talking about. Even Peter did. And he reassured her that he would wait until she was ready. Adorable.4. Peter showing up for the first dateThe two had already been on plenty of fake dates during To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, but LJ was getting ready for her first real date with Peter. He could have just turned up in whatever he wanted and she’d be excited (although a little disappointed), but he went the extra mile.Knowing it was their first real date, he turned up with flowers at the door. That’s the way to win a girl’s heart after months of fake dating. Well done, Peter.3. John Ambrose’s letter to LJLara Jean’s sister couldn’t help but send out all of the letters during To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. During the first movie, it led to Peter and LJ getting together. The second movie saw LJ get a reply from John Ambrose.It was such a heartfelt letter. This was the perfect reply from someone who believes that LJ was the one to send the letter, and I love that in a day of technology, he wrote back with pen and paper. You can see why LJ had a crush on him.2. Winning Lara Jean backThe very end of To All the Boys 2 was always going to have a huge romantic moment. It included the moment Peter gave a big speech to win LJ back. Okay, so it wasn’t a huge speech, but it was just what LJ needed to hear; that reminder that Peter loves her for her.This moment made me swoon. Now I need the third movie.1. The Valentine’s Day giftWhile the big moment at the end is a huge romantic moment, it’s the Valentine’s Day gift that makes my number one from To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You. This was the moment that made it clear to me that Peter is a romantic and he does love LJ.He took her to the place where Peter talked to LJ about the letter—on the track. Then he gave her a necklace and shared a poem. If I’d have had a guy who did that when I was in high school, there’s no way I would have let him go. I also don’t think I’d have held back the tears of happiness.What were the most romantic moments from To All the Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You? Share your thoughts in the comments below.