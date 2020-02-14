🔥5 good romantic movies to watch on Netflix for Valentine’s Day🔥

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseTo All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina StraussValentine’s Day is a day for romance. If you just want to curl up with your boo and spend a quiet day home, we got some romantic comedies you can watch!Celebrating love and Valentine’s Day isn’t always about fancy dinners, a lot of pink and expensive presents. In fact, it isn’t even mostly about that. Sometimes, celebrating with your significant other – or with your best friend or even your siblings – can be all about low-key takeout and movies. Why not? It’s a day to celebrate what we love, after all!And who doesn’t love to stay in, snuggle up with their favorite people and just watch fictional characters going through the ups and downs of life? Better them than us, right?We love the really embarrassing parts. You know, the ones that are a staple of every romantic comedy known to man. I’m talking about the misunderstandings, the drama, and the mistaken identities. Those things. We’d rather avoid those in real life.Thankfully, when it comes to providing us with the best content to experience, well, pretty much anything, Netflix is there for all of us. The streaming platform has been doing an amazing job when it comes to romantic comedies, particularly of late. There are many options to be found on the streaming giant that are legitimately engaging, fun and oh yes, the perfect side of romantic to celebrate a holiday that’s all about love!So let’s talk about what to watch during Valentine’s Day to have a perfectly fun, romantic day, filled with love.Use your ← → (arrows) to browse