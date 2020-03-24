🔥5 good Netflix shows to watch after you finish The Ranch🔥

The Ranch Season 4 – Credit: Greg Gayne / Netflix We shared a list of five good Netflix shows to watch after The Ranch starring Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert and Sam Elliott.If you recently finished The Ranch on Netflix, you’re probably looking for something new to watch on Netflix. To help you find some new Netflix shows, we shared a list of five popular Netflix shows to stream after watching the series.Fans expected to see The Ranch run for five years, and total of five seasons. Instead, Netflix chose to end the series after season 4, which consisted of Part 7 (released in September 2019) and Part 8 (released in January 2020).The Ranch ended when its final episodes hit Netflix earlier this year. Millions of fans binge-watched the final episodes on Netflix. If you’re one of those fans, check out our picks for what to watch next.Netflix shows to watch after The RanchThat ’70s ShowThat ’70s Show is a multi-cam sitcom like The Ranch, and it also has a lot of the same characters from the series.Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson, who was later fired from The Ranch, appear in both shows, along with Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, and Kurtwood Smith.If you still haven’t seen this series, you can watch all eight seasons and 200 episodes on Netflix.Grace And Frankie Season 6 – Credit: Saeed Adyani/NetflixGrace and FrankieGrace and Frankie is so different from The Ranch in many, many ways. With that said, both shows have similar storylines about getting older, moving houses after a long period of time, and more.You’ll definitely enjoy Grace and Frankie and their stubbornness if you like Beau Bennett. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are so good in this series, too.The Ranch is currently Netflix’s longest-running comedy series. Soon, though, Grace and Frankie will overtake The Ranch as the Netflix comedy with the most episodes.Hart of DixieHart of Dixie is another show with small-town charm. If you like the small town-vibe The Ranch has, Hart of Dixie is the show for you.The series tells the story of a heart doctor, Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) living and working in Bluebell, Alabama. It doesn’t have the angst that The Ranch has, but it’s still a good show with a lot heart.F Is For FamilyF Is For Family is an animated comedy series from Bill Burr. Beau Bennett and Frank Murphy, the lead character in F Is For Family would definitely be friends. They’re cut from the same cloth.If you enjoy Beau Bennett’s rage and general lack of enthusiasm for anything really, F Is For Family is the show for you. The new season is coming to Netflix soon. There are three seasons on the streaming service right now for your entertainment.ShamelessIf you like the disjointed nature and problems of the Bennett family, you’ll love Shameless, a show that takes what the Bennetts are going through to every extreme possible.The series is based on the UK series of the same name, and it follows the Gallagher family who lives in Chicago and is just trying to get by. Unfortunately, they get into trouble at every turn.William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum star in the Showtime series. There are 10 seasons of the series on Netflix to keep you busy for at least a few weeks.If you liked The Ranch, you’ll love some of these Netflix shows! Give them a watch today.