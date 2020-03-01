🔥5 good Netflix movies to watch in March 2020🔥

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Scott Stuber speaks onstage at the Netflix Premiere Spenser Confidential at Westwood Village Theatre on February 27, 2020 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) What movie will you be watching on Netflix in March 2020? No need to search, we’ve got five great recommendations for you!On the heels of an amazing month, Netflix is releasing several great movies for you to watch in March 2020. The month of February saw a lot of fun and captivating movies on Netflix, such as Horse Girl and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, but March is looking just as great.The leading genre this month seems to be mystery as we’ve got an action-packed thriller and a drama that is sure to pull at your heart-strings. There’s so much to look forward to in March on Netflix so let’s get started!5. GuiltyNetflix India presents Guilty, an edge-of-your-seat thriller starring Kiara Advani. The movie will have you wondering what the truth is after a man is accused of rape by a college friend. He swears he didn’t do it, but what actually happened that night that changed everyone’s lives? Watch it March 6.4. Spenser ConfidentialAre you a fan of Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke? You’ll love Spenser Confidential as it sees the two stars teaming up! Wahlberg plays Spenser, a former cop with a bad rep. He is out of prison and looking to get a fresh start, but instead helps his old mentor Henry (Alan Arkin) with Hawk, an MMA fighter Hawk is training. The three decide to finish what Spenser started to prove his innocence. Spenser Confidential drops on Netflix Mar. 6.3. Go KartsOn Mar. 13, stream Go Karts on Netflix! The movie follows 15-year-old Jack and his mom moving into a new town where he discovers the sport of go-kart racing. With the help of his new friends and a former race-car driver with a secret past, Jack enters to compete for a national title.2. Lost GirlsIf you are not in Go Karts‘s target audience, how about Lost Girls? The movie also premieres on Netflix on Mar. 13. Lost Girls follows Mari Gilbert (Amy Ryan), a mother who embarks on a journey to find her daughter Shannan, who mysteriously disappeared. Her search helps uncover over a dozen unsolved murders. Mari is determined to find her daughter, even if she has to do it alone.1. The OccupantRight before the end of month, stream The Occupant on Mar. 25. Netflix has yet to tease us with a trailer for The Occupant, but they do share some details about what to expect. The movie will follow an advertising executive who is out of work. With a lot of time on his hands, he begins to stalk the new tenants at his former home. His curiosity with the new family soon turns sinister.What will you be watching on Netflix in March 2020? Did we leave out a good movie you believe should be added to the list? Be sure to share with us!