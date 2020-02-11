🔥5 good Netflix movies to watch in February 2020🔥

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Noah Centineo, Lana Condor – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss We shared a list of the five best Netflix movies to watch in February 2020, including To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You starring Lana Condor andThere are a bunch of good Netflix movies to watch in February 2020! To help you find the best of the best, we picked five good Netflix movies to watch this month.Let’s get the list started with Horse Girl! 5. Horse GirlIf you’re a fan of Alison Brie, this is the movie for you!Horse Girl was added to the streaming service on Friday, Feb. 7. Brie co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Baena, who also directed the film.In Horse Girl, Brie stars Sarah, a young woman who starts to believe things are happening when they aren’t actually happening.Debby Ryan, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, Jay Duplass, and John Reynolds star in the film.I’ve seen some mixed reviews for this movie, but it’s definitely worth a watch. I love movies like this, and it’s one of the reasons Netflix is such a great platform. We get tons of content that we wouldn’t see otherwise.4. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—EvolutionGreat news, Pokémon fans! There’s a new Pokémon movie on the way!Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution is coming to Netflix on Pokémon Day, which happens to be on Thursday, Feb. 27. The film is actually a CGI remake of the first Pokémon movie.If you’re a fan of Pokémon, this is the movie for you to watch on Netflix this month. It’s going to be one of the most-watched movies around the world on Feb. 27.3. The Last Thing He WantedThe Last Thing He Wanted stars Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck is coming to Netflix on Friday, Feb. 21. Dee Rees, best known for Mudbound, co-wrote the screenplay for the film along with Marco Villalobos, and Rees is also directing the film, which is based on the book of the same name by Joan Didion.Rosie Perez, Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Edi Gathegi, and Mel Rodriguez also star in the film.According to the Netflix synopsis, The Last Thing He Wanted tells the story of a journalist, Elena, played by Hathaway, who helps her father in an arms deal, but then, she ends up investigating that very deal. Yikes!2. All the Bright PlacesAll the Bright Places is a new Netflix original romantic drama, and it’s coming to the streaming service on Friday, Feb. 28. You still have a few weeks before this movie will be released.All the Bright Places is based on the book of the same name written by Jennifer Niven. The story begins shortly after the death of Violet’s sister. Violet (Elle Fanning), a teenager in a small town, is struggling after her sister’s death, and that’s when she meets Theodore (Justice Smith), a teenager dealing with his own problems. They are partners together for a class project, which leads them all around Indiana trying to find cool places.This movie has all the makings of the next big Netflix hit, and I think it could have a real impact on people’s lives. The book, as I mentioned, does deal with some very important topics, including mental illness, the grieving process, and more.1. To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love YouThis is THE movie to watch on Netflix this month, and you don’t have to wait much longer. To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is coming to Netflix late tonight!This is the second film of the To All The Boys trilogy and the sequel to the hit Netflix original film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which is one of the most-watched Netflix movies. The movies are based on the book series written by Jenny Han.In P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) are going to give their relationship a real shot. That’s also when an old friend and former crush, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), reemerges in Lara Jean’s life. How will she deal with feelings she doesn’t quite understand?This should be one of the most popular movies on Netflix in a long time. Check it tonight or whenever you have time. It’s the perfect movie to watch on Netflix for Valentine’s Day.