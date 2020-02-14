🔥5 good Netflix movies for non-romantics to watch on Valentine’s Day🔥

“6 UNDERGROUND” (2019) – Pictured: Ryan Reynolds (“One”), Corey Hawkins (“Seven”) Photo by: Christian Black/Netflix “6 UNDERGROUND” (2019) – Pictured: Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Ben Hardy, Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-RulfoPhoto Courtesy of NetflixValentine’s Day conjures images of flowers, chocolate, and love. What if you’re not into the whole love thing? We have you non-romantics covered with five great Netflix movies to watch.Netflix has tons of good movies to watch. Although some of those are romantic movies, not all of them are! There are plenty of good, fun Netflix movies to watch that have basically nothing to do with love.Let’s get the list started with Netflix’s new movie, 6 Underground.5. 6 Underground (2019)This action-packed movie is directed by Michael Bay and stars Ryan Reynolds. In the film, a Billionaire, portrayed by Reynolds, puts together a vigilante squad of people who have faked their deaths.They have been assigned only numbers instead of names. Reynolds is “One,” as the founder of the group, and he chooses the assignments. The group is created for missions that no one else can or will do, including taking down terrorists and criminals around the world.If you like fast-action movies about good guys bringing down the bad guys while blowing things up and crashing cars, then this is the movie for you.4. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)This is the first installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, and it’s still a great movie to watch. In the film, archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) loves to find artifacts for his museum.American government officials approach Jones and inform him that Hitler is collecting historical artifacts. One of them is the Ark of the Covenant, which, according to legend, holds the tablets upon which was inscribed God’s laws. Also, according to legend, whatever army carries the Ark before them will not be defeated in war.The officials enlist Dr. Jones’ aid in retrieving the Ark from the Germans. And, it’s a little more complicated than that.I love this movie as it is a nice combination of action and alternate history with only a dash of romance.3. Godzilla (1998)There have been so many remakes of Godzilla, and it’s hard to choose a good one to watch. This remake is my all-time favorite. It is a film that is a nice combination of action and humor with a dash of romance. There is also a tear-jerking scene, so you’ve been warned.This version focuses on the a bomb testing facility in the South Pacific, and the radiation from that testing created Godzilla. Enter Dr. Niko Tatopoulos who is studying the effects of radiation upon the growth of earthworms in Chernobyl, Russia. He is drafted into this mess to find a way to stop Godzilla.I loved the story and its use of humor which keeps this movie from being one more remake of an overused plot.2. Mask of Zorro (1998)Okay, there is some romance in this film, but it doesn’t distract from the great story and action of the movie. Mask of Zorro takes place in 19th century California just before Spain concedes the state to Santa Ana.A mysterious black-caped masked man only known as Zorro is California’s version of England’s Robin Hood. Zorro is continually butting heads with the evil Spanish governor, Don Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson). His true identity, Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins), is discovered, and Montero kills De La Vega’s wife and kidnaps his daughter, Elena (Catherine Zeta-Jones), before putting him in prison.De La Vega finally escapes after 20 years where he runs into Alejandro Murrieta (Antonio Banderas). Murrieta’s brother was killed by Montero’s men and wants revenge as does De La Vega. So, he trains Murrieta to be the next Zorro and teaches him how to be a man of sophistication to fit in with Montero’s crowd.What neither of them expected is Murrieta falling in love with Elena in the process which complicates their plans to exact revenge from Montero.1. Patriot Games (1992)This is another great movie starring Harrison Ford, and it’s the first chapter in the Jack Ryan franchise. Former CIA agent Jack Ryan and his family are vacationing in London when there is an assassination attempt made on Lord William Holmes, Minister of State for Northern Ireland. Ryan jumps into the fray stopping the assassination and killing Sean Miller’s brother.A member of the IRA, Miller is quickly apprehended, but just as quickly, he escapes vowing revenge on Ryan and his family. Miller arrives in the US and hunts down Ryan’s wife, Cathy (Anne Archer) and daughter, Sally (Thora Birch). Finding them on Route 50 heading home, Miller involves them in a speed chase down the highway. Cathy loses control of her car and crashes into water-filled speed barriers.Ryan found out about the accident rejoins the CIA to hunt down Miller and the entire IRA group he is affiliated with. What follows is white knuckle suspense as Miller hunts Ryan while Ryan is hunting him.It’s a perfect non-romantic movie to watch on Valentine’s Day!Which Netflix movies will you be watching this Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments below!