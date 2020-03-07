🔥5 good movies to watch on Netflix this weekend: Spenser Confidential and more🔥

Spenser Confidential – Credit: Daniel McFadden There are some excellent movies to check out on Netflix between Mar. 7 and 8. Spenser Confidential and more were added this weekend. Here are five great choices.Are you looking for something to watch this weekend? While Onward is certainly entertaining in theaters, you want something to watch from the comfort of your own home. Netflix has a bunch of great new movies that have recently joined the service and there’s a rom-com that’s leaving next week. With Spenser Confidential and more, here are five great movies to watch on Netflix from Mar. 7 to 8.5. Eat Pray LoveJulia Roberts is a rom-com queen, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you’ve watched Eat Pray Love a million times like I have over the years. But that’s not an excuse not to watch it again. The movie is leaving Netflix on Mar. 9. This is your last weekend to check it out. You know you don’t want to miss out!4. Sitara: Let Girls DreamSometimes you don’t have time to watch a long movie. You need something different, something that will open the world of movie styles. Sitara: Let Girls Dream is going to be that movie. This short movie is also a silent movie set in 1970s Pakistan. It’s not on Netflix until Mar. 8, but you’ll need to watch it right away.3. I Am JonasWe do have a lot of international content on Netflix this weekend. I Am Jonas is the second of two on the list, with this one hailing from France. It follows Jonas through his teenage years, as he falls in love with a boy called Nathan. It’s a beautiful, inclusive romantic drama that is worth the subtitles.2. Twin Murders: The Silence of the White CityIf you love crime dramas, then Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City is going to be the movie for you this weekend. This Spanish movie focuses on a detective who has a new case to solve. However, it brings back some old memories. Every murder is a copycat of someone she put away years ago.1. Spenser ConfidentialFinally, we have the Mark Wahlberg movie that everyone is talking about this weekend. There’s no way you’ll want to miss out. Wahlberg plays an ex-felon who heads back to his roots in Boston. More than that, he’s heading back to the Boston criminal underworld. Like so many other Mark Wahlberg action movies, there’s plenty of comedy throughout.What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.