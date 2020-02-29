🔥5 good movies to watch on Netflix this weekend: All the Bright Places and more🔥

ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES (2020) on Netflix, photo courtesy Netflix All the Bright Places is just one of the excellent Netflix movies to check out this weekend. Here are all five top picks for Feb. 29 to Mar. 1.We’re starting a new month tomorrow, which means a large selection of new titles is joining Netflix. However, the end of February also saw a collection of great new releases, with one of those being a new Netflix Original movie.Looking for something to watch this weekend? Here are five top picks, whether you’re looking for something with the family or need some grown-up time.5. The Corpse BrideWe’re starting with a movie for the entire family. The Corpse Bride isn’t available until Mar. 1, but it makes the perfect start to a new month. The Tim Burton stop-animated musical fantasy about Emily, who believes a man has married her. A big problem is that Emily is dead and Victor, the man who accidentally married her in the woods while practicing his vow, is of the living. Will she sacrifice her happiness for his?4. Jerry MaguireNeed a good old-fashioned rom-com for the weekend? Jerry Maguire is perfect, and it dropped on Netflix today. Tom Cruise stars as the titular character who starts his own sports agency after he’s fired from his former one for exposing alleged illegal practices. The problem for Jerry is he’s only able to get one of his former clients to join him on his new venture, and he can only convince one person to work for him.3. The Shawshank RedemptionNeed a Stephen King adaptation? Mar. 1 sees The Shawshank Redemption added back to the list of Netflix titles. It’s not clear how long this will be on the service, so use this weekend to check it out. For some, it will be for the first time. For others like me, you’re going to watch it for the millionth time and not regret a second of the time spent on it.2. HookAnother 90s movie added to the streaming service is one that needs very little introduction. The late great Robin Williams stars as a grownup Peter Pan in Hook. It’s time to head out on another adventure, as Peter tries to remember Neverland and everything that came with it. Hook is perfect for the entire family and will bring back plenty of memories for you.1. All the Bright PlacesFinally, we’re onto the Netflix Original, which was added to the service this weekend. All the Bright Places is a beautiful and raw tale of mental illness. It doesn’t skirt around the perception of mental illness but also focuses on those who live with it. Mixed within it is the hope for a beautiful love story.What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.