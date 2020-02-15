🔥5 good movies to watch on Netflix this week: To All the Boys 2 and much more🔥

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart, John Corbett – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, but that doesn’t mean you want a bunch of romance movies. Here are five good movies on Netflix this weekend for all.While it may be Valentine’s Day weekend, that doesn’t mean you want to spend the whole time watching romance movies. Of course, you may want to watch one or two. That’s why this week’s list of good movies on Netflix still includes a bunch of different genres and interests to make sure there’s something for you. Here are five good movies on Netflix to watch this weekend.5. Anna KareninaLove to read historical fiction that has a bittersweet love story? You’ll want to check out Anna Karenina, based on the novel of the same name by Leo Tolstoy. Anna Karenina is an aristocrat, married with a son. When she meets Count Vronsky, she enters a forbidden romance that leads to tragedy and grief.4. Starship TroopersNeed a satirical sci-fi movie this weekend? Netflix has got your back with Starship Troopers. You can watch it right now on the streaming service. After joining the Mobile Infantry unit, Johnny Rico finds himself fighting off alien bugs that want to destroy all life on Earth. It’s just your standard weekend, right?3. PolaroidPrefer a horror movie for the weekend? Check out the 2017 horror Polaroid. Bird Fitcher is the loner in high school. When she finds a vintage Polaroid camera, she decides to start using it to take everyone’s pictures. However, she soon realizes that all those who have their photos taken will meet a tragic end.2. Charlotte’s WebCharlotte’s Web is one of the best movies you’ll ever watch with your family, and it’s leaving Netflix next week. This is your last call for now, and you don’t want to miss out. Based on the 1952 novel by E.B. White, Charlotte’s Web is all about friendship and kindness. One to definitely watch on Valentine’s Day weekend.1. To All the Boy 2: P.S. I Still Love YouThe last movie on the list is the only Netflix Original on the list this week. And yes, it is a rom-com. The sequel for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is here to watch, and it certainly doesn’t suffer from being a second movie. Lara Jean and Peter have moved on from their fake relationship to a real one, and now it’s time for all LJ’s firsts. What happens when John Ambrose replies to the letter she wrote?What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.