🔥5 good movies to watch on Netflix on Leap Day 2020🔥

Photo: 1922.. Image Courtesy Netflix We get an extra day in February this year, Leap Day. What to do on that extra day? Well, you can always check out a movie on Netflix.Netflix has tons of movies to watch, but none precisely for Leap Day. To help you find a movie to watch, we put together a list of five movies to check out on Leap Day.We picked movies from several different genres, so everybody should find something on this list they will love.Let’s get the list started with 1922! 5. 1922 (2017)This movie is adapted from a Stephen King novella of the same name. It is set in Nebraska and tells the story of a farmer, Wilfred James, played by Thomas Jane. James is married and has a son, who is a teenager, but unfortunately, he isn’t happily married. His wife, Arlette (Molly Parker), wants to sell her land, which will cut James’ farm in half. He will lose his farm because it is nestled right next to her property.When James fails to convince Arlette to stay and not sell her land, he resorts to a more permanent solution. James manages to convince his teenaged son, Henry (Dylan Schmid), to help with Arlette’s demise. So, now James and Henry live happily ever after, right?Wrong! Strange and unusual things begin happening around the farm, but are they connected to his wife’s death? Or do the events have a more sinister intention? I loved the novella and the movie, and it will keep you on edge to the very end.4. In The Shadow of the Moon (2019)The name of this movie hints that it is either a Vampire or Werewolf movie, but it is neither. It isn’t a horror movie at all. It is one of the best suspenseful thrillers I’ve seen in a long time. The story is set in Philadelphia and follows a local police officer, Locke (Boyd Holbrook).Locke is called in on a murder case and sees the murderer, Rya (Cleopatra Coleman), fleeing the scene of the crime. He gives chase and almost catches her at the subway station, and then he shoots her. Rya loses her balance, falls on the track and is killed by a train. Locke isn’t happy because her death leaves behind a lot of unanswered questions.Nine years later, Locke has even more questions when he runs into Rya once again fleeing another crime scene. It can’t be, because Locke saw her die. Or, did he?What follows is a knuckle-gripping thriller as Locke tries to find the answers.3. Olympus has Fallen (2013)The unthinkable happens. Terrorists take over the White House and hold President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart) and his staff hostage. Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) was assigned to the president’s detail but is now at a desk in the treasury department. One fateful night, he saved the life of the president.Banning enters the White House and working with National Security to rescue the president and his staff. What ensues is an action-packed movie where Butler does what he does best. Blow things up and take out the bad guys, but first, he has to rescue the president’s son Connor (Finley Jacobsen).2. Bad Boys (1995)In Bad Boys, Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) are Miami police officers and partners. Everything is all good until $100 million dollars in heroin is stolen from their precinct.Since the drugs were from their bust, Marcus and Mike are given 72 hours to find the missing heroin before Internal Affairs is called in. Lowrey knows an informant, Maxine, and asks her to keep her ears open for any large drug purchases. Maxine hears about one and drags her friend Julie (Téa Leoni ) with her. Maxine gets killed by Fouchet, who is a French Drug Dealer, and Julie escapes.Julie will only talk to Mike Lowrey, but he is busy doing something else, so Burnett pretends to be Lowrey. That is when the fun begins!If you like action movies, this is the movie for you!1. Scary Movie (2000)Directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans, Scary Movie pokes fun at horror and slasher movies, and it’s hilarious. In this movie, they poke fun at I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream. There’s also a cute reference to The Sixth Sense.The opens with the first scene from Scream where the girl is home alone making popcorn for a movie when she gets the phone call from a stranger.Scary Movie has some off-color jokes throughout, but it’s funny and requires no thinking to watch.What will you be watching on Leap Day?