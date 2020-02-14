🔥5 good movies to watch on Disney Plus for Valentine’s Day 2020🔥

DISNEY FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS – Episode 203 “A Flashy Proposal” (Disney /Jenna Henderson) CLARISSA & WILLIAM We shared a list of five romantic movies to watch on Disney Plus for Valentine’s Day 2020, including Fairy Tale Weddings, Never Been Kissed, and others.Happy Valentine’s Day! If you’re looking for something romantic to watch on Disney Plus, we can help! We shared the list of five good movies to watch on Disney Plus on Valentine’s Day.Let’s get started with Fairy Tale Weddings.5. Fairy Tale WeddingsFairy Tale Weddings isn’t a movie, but each episode is basically it’s one movie in a way. The Disney Plus series does dream proposals and weddings, Disney style.Nothing will set the romantic mood better than seeing other couples plan their proposals and Disney weddings. Whether it’s riding in a Cinderella carriage, sitting on a beach at a tropical island, or whatever your dream wedding is, Disney has it all.4. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)A modern take on William Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You tells the story Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Cameron is a new student at Padua High School and quickly becomes enamored with Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik), a beautiful sophomore girl who isn’t allowed to date until her non-conforming sister, Katarina (Julia Stiles), does.Hence Cameron’s problem. Kat doesn’t want to date anyone, and now to go on a date with Bianca, Cameron needs someone to take Kate out on a date. With the help of his best friend Michael (David Krumholtz), Cameron convinces Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) into taking out Kat, and eventually, she agrees.You will have to watch this cute sentimental movie to find out how this plan works out for Cameron, Kat, Bianca, and Patrick.3. Never been kissed (1999)How many of you would love to redo high school? I know I would.In Never Been Kissed, Josie Gellar, a 25-year-old, gets that chance. Gellar is a copy editor at the Chicago Sun-Times but dreams of being a reporter. She finally gets her chance when the owner wants Gellar to go undercover and report on the high school beat.At first, Gellar is excited about the prospect of redoing high school and correcting mistakes she had made the first time around. Enlisting the aid of her brother Rob (David Arquette), she is remade into a teenager. Gellar was not very popular in high school, and she had been humiliated at the prom by her date. She is looking to change that image this time around but finds life experience makes it difficult to like the cliques that she once wanted to be with.To make matters worse, her editor wants her to do the story on her English teacher Sam Coulson, who happens to be the man she has fallen for. Now Gellar has to decide between her career or her heart.2. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)In the sequel to The Princess Diaries, we find Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) all grown-up at 21. She is set to succeed her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) as queen, but Viscount Mabrey (John Rhys-Davies) has other plans.His nephew Nicholas Devereaux (Chris Pine) is also in line for the throne and he wants Nicholas, not Mia, to succeed. To that end, he reminds parliament about the law that an unmarried woman can’t be queen.Poor Mia has 30 days to find a suitable husband while dealing with Mabrey’s attempts to steal the crown. Nicholas begins to fall for Mia, and Mia falls for him. Unfortunately, she knows that Nicholas is trying to steal her crown and doesn’t trust him, especially after their meeting is splashed all over the papers.Mia finally settles on Andrew Jacoby, the Duke of Kenilworth, but she isn’t attracted to him. Nicholas uses the growing attraction between him and Mia to jeopardize the engagement.1. While You Were Sleeping (1995)I absolutely love this movie. Even though it is set during the holidays, this movie is great to watch at any time of the year.The movie follows Lucy (Sandra Bullock), a subway teller, who sees this handsome man Peter (Peter Gallagher) every day. She dreams about what to say to him when he comes to her window every morning. Yet, Lucy never quite gets the courage to tell him how she feels. One morning, Peter is pushed onto the subway tracks during a mugging. He is unconscious, and a train is fast approaching, and Lucy jumps down onto the tracks and saves his life.A nurse overhears Lucy saying to herself that she was going to marry him and assumes Lucy is his fiancée. Peter’s parents welcome her with open arms, and all at once, Lucy has a family. Lucy is hesitant to correct it at first because she had been alone for so long.To make matters worse, she starts falling for Peter’s brother, Jack (Bill Pullman), who doesn’t believe she is engaged to Peter. He takes it upon himself to expose the lie and what follows is his humorous attempts.This is my favorite romantic movie and is a must-watch for Valentine’s Day.