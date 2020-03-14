NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 29: (L-R) Stan Carp, Lola Kirke, Oona Laurence, Amy Ryan, Liz Garbus, Molly Brown, Miriam Shor, Dean Winters, Anne Carey and Michael Werwie attend the “Lost Girls” New York premiere during The Athena Film Festival at The Diana Center at Barnard College on February 29, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for the Athena Film Festival) Lost Girls is one of the biggest Netflix movies out this weekend. What else can you watch from Mar. 14-15? Here are five great picks.There is something for all while you’re stuck at home this weekend. Whether you’re looking for great original Netflix movies or checking out something with the kids, we’ve got you covered. From Lost Girls to Coraline, here are the five picks for Mar. 14 to 15.5. CoralineMake this your number one pick on Mar. 14 with the kiddos around. Coraline is leaving Netflix on Mar. 15, so you do only have this day to watch it. Coraline is about a young girl who walks through a secret and mysterious door in her new house. On the other side, she finds an idealized version of her home, but there are some dark and sinister secrets lurking in the shadows. It’s based on Neil Gaiman’s 2002 novel of the same name to give you an idea of how dark and twisty it can get.4. DeanNeed a good comedy? There are usually many Netflix movies out there. This weekend, it’s all about the 2016 movie, Dean. The titular character needs to deal with the loss of his mother, and he does that by heading out to LA. Back at home, his father chooses to sell the family home. Throughout the comedy, both men meet women who will completely change their lives, but will it be for the better?The comedy is available to watch from Mar. 15.3. JustineAva DuVernay has a new project out. Justine is not to be missed and joined Netflix on Mar. 13. It was a relatively quiet addition too, not on our original lists of things coming to Netflix this month. This is one of those Netflix movies that will capture hearts around the world. After Justine’s husband dies, she’s forced to live with her father-in-law, which takes some unexpected turns.2. Go KartsIf you love a good underdog story, then Go Karts is the one to check out. This Netflix original tells the story of a reckless young teen. But he’s also ambitious. When he realizes the thrill of go kart racing, he realizes he needs to curb his own reckless behavior if he wants a chance at winning.1. Lost GirlsFinally, it’s the biggest of the Netflix movies released this weekend. Lost Girls is about a woman who will stop at nothing to find her missing daughter, including hiring a private investigator. Her own investigation leads the police to a number of unsolved murders involving sex workers. Sometimes there’s a bigger conspiracy lurking underneath.Which Netflix movies are you watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments.