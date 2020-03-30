🔥5 charities you can remotely volunteer for in the UK🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

When the NHS put out a call for volunteer responders last week in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, it said it was seeking 250,000 Brits to sign up. By Friday morning it had already received over 650,000 sign-ups .

NHS volunteer responders are being asked to do ‘simple but vital’ tasks including driving people to and from hospital, delivering food and medication and making regular phone calls to check on people isolating at home.

While you may not have access to a car and therefore be unable to do the former volunteer work, calling people from home is something we can all do – and there are plenty of other ways we can help people across the UK from the comfort of our own homes as well.

Our time has never been so valuable to others and, as we enter our second full week in lockdown, we’ve highlighted a few charities in the UK that you can remotely volunteer for below.

The Mix

What is it?

A free confidential multi-channel service for those under 25 looking for support on anything from homelessness to finding a job, break-ups to mental health.

How can I volunteer?

Remote volunteering options include becoming an online volunteer counsellor (for those with counselling training) or a digital connector which helps support the charity’s digital channels. The latter will go through a training course and then be asked to volunteer for just three hours per week.

Find out more at themix.org.uk/volunteering

Shout

What is it?

A free 24/7 text messaging platform for people in a mental health crisis – which could be anything from grief and anxiety to suicidal thoughts. Launched by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2019, Shout works by someone in need texting SHOUT to 85258, that person will then be put in touch with a trained Crisis Volunteer who will text back and forth until the person experiencing problems is feeling calmer.

How can I volunteer?

Crisis Volunteers need to undergo 25 hours of online training over a six-week period before they’re up and running. After that they just need a laptop and a secure internet connection. All volunteers are asked to commit to two to four hours per week.

Find out more at giveusashout.org/volunteer

Amnesty Decoders

What is it?

A global group of volunteers helping Amnesty International researchers sift through pictures, information and documents using their computers and phones, with an aim to expose human rights violations.

How can I volunteer?

To get involved, all you need to do is register on site and wait to hear back from the Amnesty team.

Find out more at decoders.amnesty.org

CHD Living

What is it?

Not strictly a charity, CHD Living is a group of care homes in the south of England looking for people to join its ‘adopt a grandparent’ scheme.

How can I volunteer?

Those wishing to join the scheme will take part in regular video calls with its residents in a bid to provide companionship as coronavirus forces many elderly into isolation.

Find out more at chdliving.co.uk/adopt-grandparent

The Silver Line

What is it?

The Silver Line places emphasis on the power of human contact to help combat loneliness epidemic sweeping the elderly population in the UK.

How can I volunteer?

While there are a number of different ways you can volunteer with The Silver Line, including holding fundraisers and becoming a community engagement volunteer, during this lockdown period your best bet is to become a helpline friend where you will chat to elderly people in isolation.

Find out more at thesilverline.org.uk/volunteering