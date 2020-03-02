🔥5 best new Netflix shows coming in March 2020: Ozark season 3 and more🔥

OZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix We shared a list of the five best new Netflix shows coming in March 2020, including Ozark season 3, On My Block season 3, and more!March has arrived, and it’s bringing some great new Netflix shows! Below, we shared the list of the five best new Netflix shows coming in March 2020.We’ve been a little spoiled so far this year with new Netflix shows! January was an incredible month with The Circle, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Ranch, Sex Education, Grace and Frankie, and more.Last month, we were introduced to Love is Blind, Locke and Key, I Am Not Okay With This, Narcos: Mexico and more.In March, we’re not getting quite as many big-name Netflix original shows, but there are some real gems heading to Netflix this month.Let’s get the list started with a new series starring Octavia Spencer!Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. WalkerSelf Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 20. The series is based on the biography of Madam C.J. Walker, titled On Her Own Groundby A’Lelia Bundles. It was adapted by Nicole Asher.In the series, Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker. For those who don’t know, Madam C.J. Walker was an entrepreneur and businesswoman who created hair products, skin products, and other cosmetics for African Americans in the late 19th century and early 20th century.The series has an incredible cast with Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood, Carmen Ejogo, Bill Bellamy, Kevin Carroll and Garrett Morris. If you watch one new show on Netflix this month, this might be the show to watch!Elite season 3Elite, the second-most popular Spanish Netflix original series, is back for season 3 on Friday, March 13!This is one of the most popular Netflix originals around the globe. If you’re a fan of the teen dramas and mysteries, this is the show for you. I won’t spoil anything since I think there are still tons of potential viewers.The series tells the story of the murder of a teenager at a wealthy prep school. The friends and family of the victim try to figure out who committed the crime.Elite is not ending anytime soon! This series has already been renewed for season 4 and season 5 at Netflix, according to reports. Stay tuned for more information on those release dates.The Letter for the KingThere’s a new fantasy series heading to Netflix this month. The Letter for the King premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 20.The series is based on the novel of the same name by Tonke Dragt. It tells the story of Tiuri, a teenager, as he journeys to deliver a letter for the king and stop a prince from taking control of the lands.The Letter for the King has a great, young cast, including Amir Wilson, Ruby Serkis, Thaddea Graham and Gijs Blom, along with Andy Serkis, who also happens to be Ruby’s father.I’m so excited to see this new series. It’s right up my alley and what I’m looking for in a Netflix show, and I don’t think I’m alone. Expect The Letter for the King to be the breakout Netflix show of the month!On My Block season 3On My Block is back for season 2 in March! The new season premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, March 11. We love those mid-week Netflix new releases!In the new season, the squad, who was kidnapped at the end of season 2, has a new mission: find Little Ricky. It’s going to be really interesting to see where their investigation takes them. While these teens have good ideas and ways of finding information, they often find themselves in trouble. Hopefully, they can stay out of it in the new season because the stakes seem a lot higher!All your favorite characters are back for the new season! Watch the trailer for season 3 below!Ozark season 3Ozark season 3 is the most highly anticipated new show of the month. We’ve been waiting a long time to see the next chapter for this story, and now, it’s finally here! The new season premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 27.Ozark season 2 ended on a very interesting note. Wendy took charge and relegated Marty to the bench. Marty planned to uproot the family in the middle of the night, but Wendy stopped that plan and decided it was in the family’s best interest to stick around in the Ozarks for a little while longer. Not only that, but she’s getting the family in much deeper with the cartel. Yikes!We’re getting the trailer for Ozark season 3 on Thursday, March 5, and we’ll be sure to pass that along when we see it!Stay tuned for more news about these good shows heading to Netflix!