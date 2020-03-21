🔥5 best football 30 for 30 documentaries on ESPN plus🔥

We all love documentaries and sports, so why not take a dive into ESPN’s top 5 best 30 for 30 for the game of football?The NFL season has already started off in great fashion this season with free agency! It has not been a disappointment with major players now committed to playing in new cities.While we wait for the first snap of the NFL season, let’s take a dive into ESPN’s five best 30 for 30 for the game we love most, football!If you don’t have ESPN Plus, which you can get along with your Disney Plus subscription.5. VickVick is a two-part documentary that takes on more than sports and the career of one of the greatest athletes of all time, Michael Vick.Michael Vick is one of the most electrifying athletes to ever step foot on the gridiron, but he is also one of the most hated athletes, as well. As many of you know, Vick pled guilty to a federal felony charge related to running a dogfighting ring and also participating back in August of 2007.He was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison.At the time of his charge, Vick was lighting up the National Football League playing Quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.Directed by Stanley Nelson, Vick is more than about football as it dives into race, redemption, and forgiveness. It’s a must-watch on ESPN Plus.4. Rand UniversityRandy Moss is one of the best Wide Receivers to ever play the game, and some make the case that he actually was the best of all time.Rand University is directed by Marquis Daisy and it explains the upbringing of Randy Moss from a child to his college football days before making it big in the NFL.Why is the 30 for 30 called “Rand University?”It explains when Randy Moss went back to where he came from, Rand, West Virginia. His roots. The documentary also details Randy’s trouble with the law that derailed him from playing at major colleges such as Notre Dame and Florida State.But Moss was able to bounce back and have a great college football showing at Marshall University and was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in 1998 by the Minnesota Vikings.Rand University is about being able to turn your life around and be successful no matter the mistakes you made.3. The UThe U is a two-part documentary that all football fans need to watch!The Miami Hurricanes are known for their smash-mouth defense and punishing style of play across the football world. Their relentless style of play that captured the hearts of many fans outside of Miami.The U touches on the team that brought swagger and the hip-hop culture to the field. The Detroit Pistons were known for being the Bad Boys of the NBA, but the Miami Hurricanes were known as the Bad Boys of football.From on-field fights and scuffles, the Hurricanes attracted the attention of fans around the world.Part two picks up right where part one ended as the university tries to recover from the scandals by the NCAA that had some calling for the football program to be shut down.Directed by Billy Corben, The U is a must-watch documentary!2. Four Falls of BuffaloIf you’re a Buffalo Bills fan we totally understand if you want to skip over this part!Four Falls of Buffalo makes the list as it was one of the best 30 for 30 that I have ever watched.From director Ken Rodgers, Four Falls of Buffalo explains the four straight years that the Buffalo Bills were able to make the Super Bowl but failed on all four years to win the Lombardi Trophy.It details the struggles of the players that were on that team and what they’ve been personally battling in their head ever since the losses. It’s hard to believe a team that was loaded with talent and Hall of Famers had four shots at winning the Super Bowl but never could close the deal.Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills won’t be remembered as the team that won four straight AFC Championships, but the team that lost four straight Super Bowls.Four Falls of Buffalo is one that you can’t miss out on!1. O.J.: Made In AmericaComing in at number one on the list is the greatest 30 for 30 of all time, at least in my eyes, O.J.: Made In America.O.J. Simpson is known for so many things, not only in the sports world but the world beyond. But most people refer to O.J. Simpson is the man that they believe got away with murder.Long before the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, O.J. Simpson was one heck of a football player. He was a running back for the Buffalo Bills and broke many records throughout his career.Simpson was the first NFL playing to break 2,000 yards rushing, and it was only in a twelve game season.But none of that is really remembered.Most people know O.J. Simpson from the trial of the century or the white bronco chase. Simpson was accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, back in 1994 but was found not guilty in court.I could go on for days about O.J. Simpson his case.O.J.: Made In America is an Academy Award-winning documentary that captures the life of O.J. Simpson from his childhood on up. It touches on race, celebrity, media, violence, and the criminal justice system.O.J.: Made In America is a must-watch not only for football fans but people in general.All of ESPN’s 30 for 30 is available for streaming on ESPN Plus.Which ESPN 30 for 30 are you planning on watching? Let us know in the comments below!