5 aldermen press for end to City Hall freeholders deadlock

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, center top, welcomes the new Board of Freeholders to the aldermanic chambers at St. Louis City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The group met with only its St. Louis County- and state-appointed members; the city appointees have yet to be approved. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Five city aldermen on Tuesday turned up the political heat to draw renewed attention to the nearly four-month-long impasse at City Hall on approving the city’s delegation to the regional Board of Freeholders.The five sent a letter to Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and the chair and vice-chair of the aldermanic committee that has failed to clear Mayor Lyda Krewson’s freeholders nominees for a vote by the full Board of Aldermen.”Our constituents are justifiably concerned and asking how the City can function when its elected leadership cannot muster the political will to take on the most basic of tasks,” said the five.They are Heather Navarro, D-28th Ward; Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward; Megan Green, D-15th Ward; Annie Rice, D-8th Ward and Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward.They said they supported the aldermanic Intergovernmental Affairs Committee “in advocating for a diverse and representative panel of appointees.”But they said the committee should take the next step in holding a vote on the appointments. “Every day that the City fails to appoint its designees is another day that the City is left out of the process,” they said.The aldermanic committee on Oct. 16 voted to table nine Krewson appointees to the freeholders board.About a month later, Krewson made four changes in her slate as recommended by committee chairman Sam Moore, D-4th Ward, and Reed, who has tried to mediate.The committee then split on whether and how many more changes should be sought. The panel last met before Thanksgiving.Complicating matters, Reed has said, are what he called Moore’s health issues and trying to work around Moore’s schedule. Reed has not elaborated.Moore has missed the last five weekly meetings of the full Board of Aldermen. The last one he attended was Dec. 13 before aldermen began a holiday break.The freeholders board, triggered by petition drives in the city and St. Louis County, is supposed to consider potential changes in the two jurisdictions’ governmental structure.The county’s nine members and one named by Gov. Mike Parson held an initial meeting Nov. 12 but substantive talks were delayed until city appointees were confirmed.The five aldermen in their letter said they believe the entire Board of Aldermen is responsible for “fulfilling our duty” under the Missouri Constitution to see that the city’s nine members are approved.The Constitution required that the appointment process be completed within 30 days after the petitions were certified as valid, which happened Sept. 23.The five aldermen asked Reed, Moore and committee vice-chairwoman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, to let the full board know “what the plan is to fulfill our constitutional requirements.”The five in the letter referred to the freeholders board as the Board of Electors, the informal name used by the last such regional panel when it met in 1990-1991.That board chose not to use the freeholders name after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled invalid the state requirement that only property owners could serve on freeholder boards.The Missouri Supreme Court later said such boards should be made up of electors, a term that generally means registered voters.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Belmar is departing while the department concludes mediation with a gay lieutenant who won a nearly $20 million verdict in a workplace discrimination case.

The county’s plan is to borrow the money to pay Wildhaber and pay it off over 10 to 30 years.

The City Council decided Monday to research how other municipalities are dealing with potentially dangerous dogs and may draft an ordinance to regulate their presence in the city following a couple of incidents involving pit bulls in recent days.

The true source of the donation, revealed in a November 2019 state disclosure filed by the political action committee, sheds more light on how Sinquefield’s operation was able to funnel approximately $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts — a sum first disclosed by federal prosecutors in August.

“By allowing campaign-paid consultants to interact and advise AGO staff, former Attorney General Hawley potentially used state resources for political purposes,” the audit says.

Democrats have raised concerns over whether immigrants, children and non-voters would count during the redistricting process.

The state constitution currently allows casinos only along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The proposed constitutional amendment would add the Osage River downstream from the point where the Bagnell Dam forms the Lake of the Ozarks to where it joins with the Missouri River a little east of Jefferson City.

“So is this transcript going to be kept confidential?” an attorney for a former attorney general’s office staffer asked.

“In military culture, you’re being told to go there,” said Michael “Mikey” Weinstein, president of the New Mexico-based Military Religious Freedom Foundation.

The true source of the donation, revealed in a November 2019 state disclosure filed by the political action committee, sheds more light on how Sinquefield’s operation was able to funnel approximately $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts — a sum first disclosed by federal prosecutors in August.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, center top, welcomes the new Board of Freeholders to the aldermanic chambers at St. Louis City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The group met with only its St. Louis County- and state-appointed members; the city appointees have yet to be approved. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com