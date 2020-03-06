”48-hours”-preview:-exclusive-access-to-police-bodycams-in-“the-case-against-sandra-garner”

In January 2018, Sandra Garner’s husband and caregiver was shot and killed in their home. Garner said a masked stranger had entered their home. But police later found the murder weapon in her car and a disturbing search history on her iPad. “48 Hours” got exclusive access to Texas police bodycam footage from the investigation. “48 Hours” correspondent Richard Schlesinger joins CBSN to preview Saturday’s episode.

