🔥”48 Hours” preview: Exclusive access to police bodycams in “The Case Against Sandra Garner”🔥

In January 2018, Sandra Garner’s husband and caregiver was shot and killed in their home. Garner said a masked stranger had entered their home. But police later found the murder weapon in her car and a disturbing search history on her iPad. “48 Hours” got exclusive access to Texas police bodycam footage from the investigation. “48 Hours” correspondent Richard Schlesinger joins CBSN to preview Saturday’s episode.