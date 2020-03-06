44 tons of steel. 15,000 volts of current. The Standard sign at Clayton and Skinker lights up in 1932

Red Crown Service Station at 981 South Skinker Boulevard in 1946, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Photo by Joseph Hampel, Missouri Historical Society Photographs and Prints Collections

Joseph Hampel

A directional landmark for most St. Louisans — “get off the highway at the big Amoco sign” — the 40-foot advertisement has towered since 1932 above a gas station at Clayton Road and South Skinker Avenue.The first sign touted “Standard Red Crown” products. A new sign erected in 1959 advertised “Standard.” In the early 1970s, it was modified to read “Amoco.”Here’s how the Post-Dispatch first reported on the sign on March 6, 1932.Illuminated for the first time last week, the Standard Oil Co. again has one of the largest signs in the city, replacing the one at Skinker and Clayton, which was junked last year. Two circles are placed back to back and are 40 feet in diameter, with an area of 2,500 square feet of porcelain enamel face.On these faces, set in designs of the Service and Red Crown ethyl trade-mark, are 4,500 10-watt lamps and 2,300 feet of Neon tubing. It takes about 15,000 volts of current to illuminate this Neon tubing and, to step up the regular 110-volt current to 15,000 volts necessary for the tubing, 55 transformers are used.There are 87 separate electrical circuits on the sign with about five miles of wire. Various parts of the sign alternately flash on at different intervals, necessitating the use of a large control board in the greasing building.The operation of the flasher is visible through the 30 mercury flasher tubes unit on the control board. The use of these tubes saves space. Also on the control board is a watt hour recording meter, which shows the current consumption of the sign at all times.This sign and the service station uses as much current as does an average town of 1,000 people.To handle this electrical load, a private sub-station was installed in the building. The top of the sign is about 70 feet above the ground.Forty-four tons of steel were used in the substructure and superstructure of the sign, indicating to what extent safety factors were taken into consideration. In addition, about 7 tons of sheet metal were used in covering the faces and sides of the drum.Cameron Collins’ book, “Lost Treasures of St. Louis,” features photographs of more than 400 places and things from local history. Here are just a few of them.

Irv’s Grill

Irv’s Grill, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Photo courtesy of STL-Style

Marquette Hotel

The Marquette Hotel, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

Miss Jim

Two women with Miss Jim the elephant at the St. Louis Zoo in 1925, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Photo by W.C. Persons, Photographs and Prints Collections, Missouri History Museum

W.C. Persons

Noah’s Ark

Noah’s Ark, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

Nuns on Admiral

Five sisters studying at St. Louis University relax on the Terrace Garden deck of the Admiral in 1955, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Photo by Edward Goldberger, Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints collections

Missouri History Museum

Rapp’s Supermarket and Tavern

Fred Rapp Supermarket and Tavern at 3011 Watson Road in 1940, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Photo by W.C. Persons, Missouri Historical Society Photographs and Prints Collections

W.C. Persons

Schnaider’s Beer Garden

The entrance gate at Schnaider’s Beer Garden, on Chouteau Avenue between Mississippi and Armstrong, circa 1880, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Stereograph photograph by Boehl and Koenig, Missouri Historical Society Photographs and Prints Collections

SS President

The SS President, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

St. Paul Excursion Boat

St. Paul Excursion Boat, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

Walsh Stadum Football Ticket

A Walsh Stadium football ticket, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

Streetcars

Streetcars at Vandeventer and Chouteau avenues in 1925, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections

Famous Barr Department Store

Famous Barr Department Store at 7425 Forsyth Boulevard in 1952, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Photo by Dorrill Studio, Missouri History Museum Photograph and Prints Collection

Streetside Records

Streetside Records, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Courtesy of STL-Style

The Green Parrot

The Green Parrot, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

The Orient Restaurant

The Orient Restaurant, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

Trader Vic’s

Trader Vic’s, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

Busch Stadium II

The Cardinals play the Astros in 1966 at Busch Stadium II, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Photo by Ralph D’Oench, Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections

Admiral

The Admiral, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Missouri Historical Society Photographs and Prints Collections

Joseph Hampel

The Arena

The Arena, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Missouri Historical Society Photographs and Prints Collections

Joseph Hampel

Floating McDonald’s

The floating McDonald’s on the St. Louis riverfront, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

Coronado Hotel

The Coronado Hotel, at 3701 Lindell Boulevard, circa 1945, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Photo by Ralph D’Oench, Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections

Eddie Gaedel & the St. Louis Browns

Eddie Goedel with other Browns baseball players in the dugout in 1951, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Photo by Dorrill Photographers, Missouri Historical Society Photographs and Prints Collections

Goldenrod Showboat

The Goldenrod Showboat on the St. Louis riverfront, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.”

Standard Red Crown Sign

Red Crown Service Station at 981 South Skinker Boulevard in 1946, featured in “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” Photo by Joseph Hampel, Missouri Historical Society Photographs and Prints Collections

Joseph Hampel

