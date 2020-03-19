🔥4000 miles tickets: How to see Timothée Chalamet's London theatre debut at the Old Vic🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Timothée Chalamet is all set to make his London stage debut.

While performances are currently postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, he will star alongside Dame Eileen Atkins in a new production of Amy Herzog’s 4000 Miles at the Old Vic.

Matthew Warchus, who will direct the show, met Chalamet when he was in London publicising one of his films and gave him a tour of the theatre. Warchus said Chalamet is a “phenomenally intelligent young man” who is “excited” about the prospect of starring in the play.

Demand for this one has already been expectedly high. Tickets already bought will still be valid to the show when it is rescheduled. There may be some cancellations though, so anyone who missed out the first time round might get a second chance.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets for the play:

When and where is 4000 Miles running?

The exact dates for 4000 miles are unknown at the moment. It was set to run at the Old Vic Theatre in Waterloo from April 16 to May 23 2020, with previews beginning from April 6, but has had to postpone due to the coronavirus outbreak.

What is 4000 Miles about?

Chalamet will play 21-year-old Leo who turns up at his grandmother Vera’s house unexpectedly in the middle of the night, having embarked on a cycling trip of the West Coast of America with his best friend. Leo and Vera grieve together in her Greenwich Village apartment.

Amy Herzog’s play was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize when it was first produced.

How do I get tickets?

Ticket buying is on hold for this at the moment, but keep an eye on oldvictheatre.com, as they figure out the new dates. Those with tickets already will be contacted with the new performance dates.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices start at £12 and go up to £65.