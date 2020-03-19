🔥4000 Miles starring Timothée Chalamet to be postponed as Old Vic closes due to coronavirus🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Old Vic’s production of 4000 Miles starring Timothée Chalamet has been postponed, as theatres close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The theatre was the first to announce closure of its current production Endgame with Daniel Radcliffe, but has now confirmed that the theatre will shut for the foreseeable future.

Artistic director Matthew Warchus announced the news that Amy Herzog’s play would be rescheduled just days before previews were due to start saying: “Interestingly, given this period of social distancing, 4000 Miles is a meditation on the distances between people – geographical distances, political distances, emotional distances and generational distances. It features the odd couple relationship of a feisty 91-year-old New Yorker and her 21-year-old midwestern hippy grandson, both separately grieving and now thrown together for a month in her Greenwich Village apartment.

“I think it is actually very powerful and uplifting to see that a large part of what’s motivating younger people to self isolate now is their consideration for those older people who are more at risk.

He added that he has just completed four “thrilling” weeks of rehearsals for 4000 Miles with Chalamet and his co-star Dame Eileen Atkins saying that it has been “an absolute privilege” to watch them build their performances together.

He praised the power of theatre to “bring us together in the most empathetic and comforting way”.

“In other words, theatre is exactly what we need more than ever right now and our sadness at dimming the lights is immense.”

The theatre’s statement at closing included a reminder that the Old Vic is an independent charity with no Arts Council subsidy, with a plea to keep donations and ticket purchase incoming.

4000 Miles was due to run April 6 until May 23. All bookings for 4000 miles will be honoured at a later date, when the play has been rescheduled. The Old Vic will be contacting ticketholders.