🔥4 best e-bikes on the market – and how to pay for them🔥

Sales of e-bikes are expected to grow globally over the next few years. Around 50,000 to 60,000 are sold each year in the UK but earlier this year, retailer Halfords predicted that sales would increase by 30% in 2020.

The appeal is clear — you can travel by bicycle with less effort (and less sweat), still exercising by pedalling with help from the bike’s motor. Plus, your journey won’t pollute the air, and you can save money on commuting and avoid the traffic.

What is an e-bike?

E-bikes are like normal bikes but with the addition of an electric motor powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The motor only starts working when you pedal but the law says it must stop when you reach 15.5mph. If you want to go faster, though, you just keep pedalling.

An e-bike can be ridden anywhere a normal bike can and you don’t need a licence or insurance. (You should however be aware of current restrictions on leaving your home due to coronavirus.)

You can buy them from all major bike retailers, such as Evans and Halfords, and there are specialist retailers like London’s Fully Charged.

What to consider

Different types include classic urban bikes for everyday riding on tarmac, more versatile hybrid bikes, electric mountain bikes and folding electric bikes.

Aspects to consider are the position of the motor and how far the battery will let you travel on a single charge, which will both affect the price.

The motor can be mounted on the front or back wheel hub (or sometimes both) or in the centre, powering the bike through its drivetrain.

Bikes with front and rear hub motors tend to be the cheapest but they can feel unbalanced.

Batteries come in different sizes, usually with a capacity of between 200Wh and 500Wh. Range varies from 15 miles to 180 miles although this depends on factors such as your weight and average speed. Charging can take from two to eight hours depending on the battery.

It’s a good idea to buy a bike that comes with a replaceable battery as, like phone batteries, their capacity deteriorates over time. It’s also easier to charge a removeable one and you can buy a spare for longer journeys.

How to pay for your e-bike

Prices range from as little as £400 to as much as £8,000 but most are around £1,500 to £3,000. If you can afford it, then it may be worth paying a bit more for an e-bike that’s got a better quality battery and motor.

Many retailers offer 0% credit or your employer may have a Cycle to Work scheme where you effectively hire the bike by making monthly “salary sacrifice” payments.

This means the money is taken from your pay before income tax and national insurance are deducted so you can save up to 42% on the cost depending on your tax bracket.

You usually pay a small amount to buy it at the end.

4 of the best e-bikes

Folding e-bike: Brompton Electric M6L

This six-gear e-bike from the famous folding bicycle brand has a front hub motor and a removable 300Wh battery with a range of 20 to 45 miles. It takes four hours to fully charge with a standard charger and just two hours with a fast charger.

£2,845, Cyclesurgery.com

Hybrid e-bike: Haibike SDURO Trekking 1.0

This model is great for off-road riding as well as getting around in the city. The hefty 400Wh removeable battery lets you travel up to 75 miles on a single charge with the motor at the centre to give you the balance you need for more rugged terrains.

£1,999, Tredz.co.uk

Budget e-bike: Gtech eBike City

There are no gears on this simple model, which has a rear hub motor, but you can choose two power modes – Eco and Max. The removeable 200Wh battery can be charged in three hours and gives you a range of up to 30 miles.

£995, Gtech.co.uk

Lightweight e-bike: Furo X

E-bikes tend to be heavier than standard bikes but this one has a carbon fibre frame so at 15kg it’s one of the lightest around and it’s foldable too. There’s a rear hub motor with a removeable 314Wh battery giving you a maximum range of 28 miles.

£2,299, Furosystems.com