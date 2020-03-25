🔥3M: Slips on Moody’s outlook cut to negative from stable🔥

Diversified manufacturer 3M Co’s shares down ~2% premarket at $130.20

Rating agency Moody changes co’s outlook to “negative” from “stable”; says near-term weakness, heightened uncertainty in most of 3M’s end markets and rising environmental liabilities puts additional pressure on 3M’s financial risk profile

Moody’s estimates revenue and margins will decline meaningfully in 2020 due to anticipated weakness in most customer-end markets due to COVID-19 crisis

Expects 3M’s debt-to-EBITDA will climb above 3x in 2020 and could remain elevated for some time

Shares of the company down ~25% YTD (Reporting by Rachit Vats)