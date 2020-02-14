35 years ago, our review of ‘The Breakfast Club:’ ‘I suspect all these kids are going somewhere’

On Feb. 15, 1995, John Hughes brought ‘The Breakfast Club’ to theaters around the country. Here was our original review.Writer/director John Hughes, who wrote “Mr. Mom” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and wrote and directed “Sixteen Candles,” appears to have another success on his hands. His funny and touching new film, “The Breakfast Club,” is a teen-age comedy that, despite the usual abundance of strong language, turns out to be a rather sweet story about friendship and, possibly, love.Five teenagers are punished by being forced to spend an entire Saturday in the school library, supervised by a teacher in an adjoining room. On the surface, they couldn’t be less alike.They are self-described as a Jock (Emilio Estevez), a Princess (Molly Ringwald), a Brain (Anthony Michael Hall), a Basket Case (Ally Sheedy) and a Criminal (Judd Nelson). At first they bicker, goaded on by Nelson, a long-haired greaser with a violent father and a reform school looming in his future.But slowly, as the day progresses, they get to know one another and discover they have a lot more in common than they thought. All have problems with their parents, all have adolescent hang-ups involving the opposite sex, all have personality defects that they try to hide but that slowly emerge. Finally, as they participate in pranks together, generally led by Nelson, they come to be friends, united by, if nothing else, their alienation from the adult world of parents and teachers.The plot line, of course, dates to Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and beyond, but Hughes’ clever script brings it to life once again. Hughes has a good ear for a crack that amuses at the same time it reveals: “Why do you have a fake ID?” someone asks the Brain after Ally Sheedy filches his wallet and riffles through it. The Brain, good citizen that he is, replies innocently, “So I can vote.”I have one quibble about this generally well-made movie, or perhaps my quibble is with the genre itself. It is one of four teenage comedies currently in town, and two of the others (“Heaven Help Us,” “Vision Quest”) are also pretty good movies. But in all of them, teen-agers spend an inordinate amount of time talking about who is a virgin and who isn’t. As I recall dimly teen-agers do talk about that subject a lot, but that does not mean movie makers have to bludgeon us to death with it.Teen-agers also spend a lot of time squeezing pimples, but I don’t want to watch them do that, either.A considerable amount of the charm of this movie comes from its extremely talented young cast. Sheedy, of course, was the appealing girl in “WarGames,” while Ringwald was the star of “Sixteen Candles.” And Estevez, who looks remarkably like his father, Martin Sheen, may well be among the next generation of romantic leading men. I suspect all these kids are going somewhere, and Hughes, of course, is already there.

“Don’t mess with the bull, young man. You’ll get the horns.”

Emilio Estevez finds it “annoying” that he will always be remembered for being in the ‘Brat Pack’ after starring in ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘St Elmo’s Fire’ in the 1980s.

On Feb. 11, 1982, the Cardinals made the trade that turned future Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie “The Wizard” Smith into a Redbird for most of his career.

In a swing through St. Louis on Feb. 8, 2000, Donald Trump unveiled his plan that would cover all Americans “from birth to death.”

August A. Busch Sr., the president of Anheuser-Busch, was suffering from heart problems and gout when he shot himself in his bed at Grant’s Farm. He used a pearl-handled .32-caliber revolver he kept by his bed.

Destroying a cluster of restaurants and taverns and killing 21 people the tornado also toppled the KTVI TV tower and left more than 300 people injured. It knocked down one of the towers on the old Arena on Oakland Avenue, and did heavy damage around Boyle and Olive.

People scrambled across the Mississippi on Feb. 7, 1936, at Gasconade Street in south St. Louis and, a few days later, near the Municipal (now MacArthur) Bridge downtown.

The family was made famous for introducing lager beer to St. Louis. His son would later commit suicide in the same house.

It started out wet on Jan. 30, 1982, then dumped 14 inches of snow on St. Louis.

The 3.3-mile-long North-South Distributor Highway was going to connect I-70 to both interstates 44 and 55. Proposed in the 1940s, it died in the 80s.