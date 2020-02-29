🔥35 best new Netflix movies and shows coming in March 2020🔥

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseOZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixThe 35 best new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March 2020, including Ozark, Elite, On My Block and Spenser Confidential.If your watch list has dried up in the dead of winter, there are plenty more Netflix new releases coming your way in March to keep you satisfied through spring. Throughout the month, a trio of fan-favorite original series return with new seasons. On top of brand-new episodes of Ozark, On My Block and Elite, the streaming giant debuts fresh original series, such as queer dramedy Feel Good and the limited series Self Made starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer.March sees the first pair of The CW shows and also kicks off spring with an impressive roundup of movies that will without a doubt fill up your watch list in seconds. Netflix premieres a small late of original films, including Uncorked, Lost Girls and Mark Wahlberg action comedy Spenser Confidential. Other throwback favorites arriving for streaming this month are Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, He’s Just Not That Into You, Silver Linings Playbook, Space Jam, Hook and Cop Out.Find your next lineup of movies to marathon this spring with our comprehensive list of the 35 best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March 2020, and comment below with your favorite picks!35. Blood FatherRelease Year: 2016Directed By: Jean-François RichetStarring: Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty, William H. Macy, Diego Luna, Thomas Mann, Dale Dickey, Michael Parks, Daniel Moncada, Raoul Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Miguel SandovalRelease Date: Thursday, March 26Based on the novel of the same name by Peter Craig, who also penned the script for the film, Mel Gibson stars in Blood Father as John Link, a veteran and ex-convict. John and his daughter, Lydia (Erin Moriarty), resort to going on the run when Lydia’s drug-dealing boyfriend Jonah Pincerna (Diego Luna) and his cartel come after the Link family after Lydia flees a crime scene.Blood Father comes from director Jean-François Richet, who also directed such films as All About Love, Assault on Precint 13, Mesrine, One Wild Moment and The Emperor of Paris. Upon release, the film earned mostly positive reviews from critics and holds an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it failed to make an impact at the box office. If you’re looking for an action-crime thriller to pass the time, you might want to give Blood Father a shot when it drops on Netflix at the end of March.Use your ← → (arrows) to browse