🔥35 best new Netflix movies and shows coming in April 2020🔥

Never Have I Ever on Netflix. Photo courtesy Netflix

The 35 best new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in April 2020, including Community, Never Have I Ever, Extraction, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and more!

Even though most Netflix binge-watchers will probably still be working their way through Ozark season 3 come April, that isn't stopping the streaming network from adding over 100 new movies and TV shows this month. Considering we all need a bit of escapism and levity right about now, there's plenty of that featured in April's best new release movies and shows, from brand-new original series and movies, comedy specials and throwback favorites you'll be bingeing all month long.

April brings all six seasons (no movie yet!) of the cult favorite comedy series Community, as well as the new original comedy series Never Have I Ever from Mindy Kaling. Also arriving this month are shows such as #blackAF, Brews Brothers, The Last Kingdom and The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. If you're looking to escape into a good movie, your watch list should welcome Coffee & Kareem, Extraction, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Molly's Game and Love Wedding Repeat.

Find your next lineup of movies to marathon this spring with our comprehensive list of the 35 best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in April 2020, and comment below with your favorite picks!

35. Battle: Los Angeles
Release Year: 2011
Directed By: Jonathan Liebesman
Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez, Ramon Rodriguez, Bridget Moynahan, Ne-Yo, Michael Peña , Lucas Till, Cory Hardrict, Adetokumboh M'Cormack, Jim Parrack, Will Rothhaar, Neil Brown Jr., Noel Fisher, Taylor Handley, James Hiroyuki, Gino Anthony Pesi, Joey King, Bryce Cass, Jadin Gould
Release Date: Monday, April 27

Something we're all looking for now more than ever is something to take our minds off of everything going on in the world. Luckily, Netflix continues to be in our corner when it comes to content fit for an escapist binge-athon. This April, fans of sci-fi and action movies can add a number of new movies to their queue, such as 2011's Battle: Los Angeles.

Battle: Los Angeles comes from director Jonathan Liebesman, who also directed such movies as Darkness Falls, Rings, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, War of the Titans and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The film holds a low score of 35% on Rotten Tomatoes and performed modestly at the box office with a worldwide gross of $211.8 million against a $100 million budget. Escape into the science-fiction action flick when it starts streaming on April 27.