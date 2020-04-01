🔥300 London firefighters to support ambulance service as coronavirus crisis intensifies🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Up to 300 London firefighters will help paramedics during the coronavirus crisis, it was confirmed today.

A “blue-light partnership” was announced between London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service after LAS said it was receiving an unprecedented 11,000 999 calls a day — more than double the 5,000 it might expect on its busiest days.

The firefighters will drive ambulances and use their first aid skills to assist paramedics. It is understood they will form LAS-led crews responding to both coronavirus and non-coronavirus emergencies. The first volunteers will start training tomorrow.

It follows an agreement last week between the National Employers, National Fire Chiefs Council and the Fire Brigades Union to support local authorities and the NHS.

NHS Nightingale hospital – in pictures

LAS chief executive Garrett Emmerson said: “As part of our preparations we must reach out to all our partners to help boost our response.”

London Fire Brigade commissioner Andy Roe said: “We are committed to doing all we can to support a joint emergency response in the capital.”

Firefighters have been previously trained by LAS in basic life-saving skills. The extra training will take a day.

Only firefighters with emergency fire appliance driver and immediate emergency care qualifications will be deployed.