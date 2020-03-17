30-year-old man found shot to death in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police say a man was pronounced dead Monday in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood after having been shot multiple times. Police were called to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Blackstone Avenue.Police had not identified the man, but said he was 30 years old. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

