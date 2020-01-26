Home NEWS 🔥3 teens stabbed in Dorchester, police say🔥

🔥3 teens stabbed in Dorchester, police say🔥

By
Mary Smith
-
1
0
3-teens-stabbed-in-dorchester,-police-say

Three teenagers were stabbed, and one of them was seriously injured, in an altercation involving two groups of teens on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester Saturday afternoon, Boston police said.

A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition at a hospital. Two other boys, ages 13 and 16, suffered minor injuries, Police Commissioner William Gross said.

About 10 to 12 teens were involved in the incident that happened at about 4: 50 p.m. in a residential area near 575 Blue Hill Ave., police said.

Close


Boston.com Today

Sign up for Boston.com Today to get the headlines delivered to your inbox.

Thanks for signing up!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here