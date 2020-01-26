🔥3 teens stabbed in Dorchester, police say🔥

Three teenagers were stabbed, and one of them was seriously injured, in an altercation involving two groups of teens on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester Saturday afternoon, Boston police said.

A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition at a hospital. Two other boys, ages 13 and 16, suffered minor injuries, Police Commissioner William Gross said.

About 10 to 12 teens were involved in the incident that happened at about 4: 50 p.m. in a residential area near 575 Blue Hill Ave., police said.