🔥3 possible NY coronavirus cases negative, results for 4 pending: Cuomo🔥

January 26, 2020 | 3: 42pm

Three possible coronavirus cases in New York were proven to be negative by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while results on four others are pending, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

There are no confirmed New York cases of the potentially deadly virus that has sickened about 2,000 people worldwide and killed 56 in China, where the epidemic originated.

Cuomo said the seven possible New York cases were sent to the CDC for testing as a precaution, and that the results for four of the samples had not yet come back.

Still, the governor urged caution.

“While experts still believe the risk of catching this novel coronavirus is currently low in New York, I want all New Yorkers to know we are prepared and continue working closely with the CDC, the World Health Organization, our local and federal government partners, and New York’s health care providers to ensure we stay ahead of this situation,” Cuomo said in a statement.

There have been three confirmed cases of the virus in the US — in Seattle, Chicago and in Orange County, California.

Cuomo said health officials in New York need to be particularly vigilant in the coming days, as tourists return from Lunar New Year celebrations in China.

The Port Authority and MTA have posted multilingual informational signs about the bug at airports and transportation centers. Last week, state health officials held a webinar on the virus for college students.