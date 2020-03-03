🔥3/3: CBSN AM🔥
U.S. preps for a pandemic as virus claims 6 lives in Washington state
Nashville area tornadoes kill at least 21
Live updates: Voters go to the polls on Super Tuesday
Facebook removes “exaggerated promises” from company tied to Trump campaign manager
Trump addresses the National Association of Counties
Twitter tells all of its employees to work at home, citing virus
When do polls close in Super Tuesday states?
Bill Barr: 400 charged for defrauding seniors over past year
Yellowstone begins capturing bison for possible slaughter
Six people dead from virus in Washington state; Democrats hope to flip North Carolina Blue
