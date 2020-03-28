🔥28 Weeks Later Star Says She’d Love To Do A Sequel🔥

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has seen people develop a sudden interest in both post-apocalyptic movies and stories centered on viral outbreaks, with Steven Soberbergh’s Contagion seeing a huge upturn in viewers despite being released a decade ago, while the predictably inevitable horror cash-in Corona Zombies is set to hit home video in a couple of weeks.

One of the most popular movies in recent years that managed to combine both the viral and zombie aspects was Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later, which scored solid reviews and went on to earn over $80 million globally back in 2002 on a minuscule budget. Sequel 28 Weeks Later didn’t fare quite as well at the box office, but both films found enough fans that talk of a third installment has never really disappeared over the last decade, especially with the follow-up ending on a cliffhanger.

There’s been a couple of time where the project seemed like it may finally come to fruition, only for things to quickly go up in smoke, but 28 Weeks Later star Imogen Poots has now admitted that she’d love to be a part of 28 Months Later if the threequel ever manages to escape from development hell and make the zombie-like sprint towards the big screen.

“Oh, it’s such an interesting idea to think about. It’s weird… But yeah, absolutely. I mean, the team behind that… I want that director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo to do some more work. He’s so exceptional. But yeah, I love that film.”

Part of the reason that both Days and Weeks worked so well is that they told human stories against the backdrop of the pending zombie apocalypse, where a lot of other similar movies tend to focus more heavily on either the action or the gore. Thirteen years have now passed since 28 Weeks Later, but there’ve been reports that another film could still be on the way and for now, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.