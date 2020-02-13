🔥25 of the most shocking and unexpected moments on the fashion week runway – of all time🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Fashion month is underway and with it will come new trends, political statements and, most probably, a few catwalk fails.

Over the years, fashion shows have formed a habit of hitting headlines – from Balenciaga’s controversial platform Crocs, to 76-year-old Vivienne Westwood riding on the shoulders of a male model during her SS18 show.

When it comes to fashion week, you never quite know what to expect – which is also the case for the models who hit the catwalk.

No model (however experienced) is exempt from the occasional runway fail.

Vivienne Westwood SS18 at London Fashion Week Men’s

Bella Hadid took a tumble on the Michael Kors catwalk in 2017, which was reminiscent of Naomi Campbell’s iconic fall in the 90s.

A few seasons later it was her older sister Gigi’s turn to experience an unfortunate mishap as she lost a shoe on the Anna Sui catwalk – but luckily, Bella was on hand to help her.

However, not all unexpected runway moments are unwelcome.

Bobby Abley created his SS18 collection inspired by the Teletubbies, with models taking to the runway with a series of hairstyles paying homage to the iconic TV series’ characters.

Guests were in for a further surprise appearance during the finale when Abley enlisted Dipsy himself to walk the catwalk – a moment which has gone down in London Fashion Week history.

Many more memorable moments will be guaranteed, both good and bad, this season. For all the latest from London Fashion Week, keep checking our fashion section over the weekend.

Click through our gallery above to look back over the industry’s 25 most shocking catwalk moments.