🔥25 Best plus size clothing brands and websites: The trendy dress shops and fashion brands for curvy women🔥

The joy of online shopping is you can find pretty much anything at the click of a button – if you know where to look.

While many bricks-and-mortar high street stores are slowly cottoning on to the value of the plus size pound (hey, better late than never), they have still yet to stock full collections for clothing larger than a size 16 on the shop floor.

And while some brands tacked on perfunctory plus sections to collections made for slimmer shoppers, the #BodyPositive movement (which has over 11.9m Instagram posts to date) and presence of more plus size celebrities (think Lizzo, Ashley Graham and Rebel Wilson to name just a few) means that retailers are starting to wake up to the fact plus size women want to be fashionable too.

Banish all thoughts of boring tent-like smock dresses, ageing florals and ill-fitting trousers. Plus size fashion is bigger and better than ever, and online is the best place to find your next sartorial haul.

Below you’ll find a directory of stores who offer fashion to women who wear a UK dress size 16 or larger. We’ve also included some established brands whose superb selection of extended sizes earns them a place in our list.

There’s everything from elegant formalwear, polished office attire, glam date night ensembles and casual off-duty apparel from brands you may know, and hopefully a few you don’t.

The best plus size clothing shops

ASOS Curve

Price: ££Sizes: up to 34

Considered by many the mothership of fashionable plus size, ASOS Curve’s main draw is that it stocks so many great plus size designers in addition to its own brand range.

Browse more than 2,000 fashion and lingerie pieces in extended sizes from brands like New Look, Pink Clove, Boohoo and Club L all under one digital roof.

If you get ASOS’s Premier Delivery, your spree will be at your door in around 24 hours, and sometimes less – exactly the white horse you need when in the midst of a sartorial crisis.

ASOS also offer a fantastic men’s plus size range, check it out here.

Shop now

Monki

Price: ££Sizes: up to XL

Although the sizes go up to an XL, Monki’s generous fit means most of the label is perfect for women with curves; some of their designs are the equivalent of a UK 24. The Swedish brand has the sort of signature style you can spot a mile off, louche and kooky: think whimsical motifs, punchy prints and colourways so cheerful they’ll burn your retinas with their brightness (in a good way, of course).

Monki are also big cheerleaders on body positivity, feminism and LGBTQ+ rights, which is mirrored across their ad and social media campaigns as well as some collections. Their online offering can often be more diverse than what you’ll find in stores, so point your digital compass there and don’t miss their web exclusives; they sell out lightning fast.

Shop now

New Look Curves

Price: £Sizes: 18 – 28

Neutrals and wardrobe essentials are the backbone of New Look’s current plus size offering, which you’ll find in its dedicated online Curves section. Prices are modest (around the £20 mark for a day dress), so you should have no trouble picking up the latest trends or updating your wardrobe on a budget.

Don’t forget to check out their shoes too – they have a decent wide fit shoe range to go with the fashion on the site.

The boys are covered too, with a dedicated men’s plus size section.

Shop now

Junarose by Vera Moda

Price: ££Sizes: up to XXL or a UK 28

Clothes that fit curvy women properly, Junarose is one of those brands you’d be happy to spend your entire vacation in. Designed for sizes 16+, the site is dedicated to plus size style and the spring collection is filled with transitional pieces that have us reaching for our credit cards.

The main collection is a bit more reserved – think flattering midi dresses and ¾ length sleeve tops – that would suit older shoppers who care about quality rather than jumping aboard passing fashion bandwagons.

Shop now

H&M+ Plus Sizes

Price: £Sizes: up to size 24

For jeans, pretty day dresses and wardrobe staples, H&M has a good selection of plus size womenswear that go up to a size 24 in the sort of prices that have made it one of the kings of the UK high street. You can get even more money off if you sign up for a shopping membership, which offers a variety of exclusive perks and special offers, including 10 per cent off your first purchase and free standard delivery.

Shop now

Simply Be

Price: ££Sizes: 10 – 32

With everything from occasion to beachwear making a play for your next fashion buy, Simply Be has been designing for curves for years. Celebrating curves is central to the brand’s ethos, and they offer cool and stylish fashion-forward pieces in sizes 10-32. As well as their own brand, the online department store stocks an impressive selection of brands including AX Paris, Figleaves, Monsoon and Levi’s. There’s even a beauty selection so you can shop your look from head to toe in one place.

Shop now

Violeta by Mango​

Price: ££Sizes: up to 22

From one of Spain’s best-known high street brands, Violeta by Mango is an absolute treasure trove of classic shapes and silhouettes, with the occasional punchy print. This season there’s a decent selection of prints: floral and polka and the suit trousers will smarten up your office wardrobe if needed. Oh, and don’t miss the Online Exclusives for kit you can’t get anywhere else.

In all, the collection stays true to the Mango aesthetic, it’s just bigger. We’re obsessed.

Shop now

Oasis Curve

Price: ££Sizes: 18 – 26

This brand was a bit late to the plus size party, but they’re here now and that’s all that matters. Oasis only launched Curve in September 2018 after it saw the success its one-off plus size collab with Simply Be. Once they saw for themselves that the demand was there, the label rolled out a capsule collection featuring designs in extended sizes.

Prim, proper and preppy, find cute staples across the whole range, all perfect for work and play.

Shop now

Chi Chi London Curve

Price: £££​Sizes: 18 – 26

If you’ve got a wedding to attend or need a special outfit for a birthday or big party – and you’re plus size – head to Chi Chi London. The brand has a well-earned rep of offering seriously pretty frocks that flatter and enhance curvy woman.

In fact, their Curve range offers a spectrum of pretty, elegant styles: think demure tea dresses, florals and dreamy puffs. Think Tahani’s wardrobe from The Good Place and you’re on the right track.

Formal wear is hard enough to shop for but to find high quality pieces in plus sizes can be practically impossible. Thankfully Chi Chi London is here to save the day with sizes up to a 26.

Shop now

Yours Clothing

Price: ££Sizes: 16 – 36

Find a massive selection of trends and seasonal pieces at Yours Clothing, another e-retailer putting curves firmly at the centre of their business. They stock multiple brands such as Hell Bunny, Izabel Curve and Chi Chi London.

Shop now

Pink Clove

Price: £Sizes: 16 – 28

Dedicated to designing plus size fashion to style-conscious women, Pink Clove sells styles in sizes 16 to 28. There are so many want-it-now pieces, you’ll be glad your heaving online basket is a virtual one, but thanks to the plentiful discounts on already-low prices, your finances won’t suffer the consequences of your impulse haul. Dresses from as low as £3.

Shop now

Lovedrobe

Price: £Sizes: up to 26

Selling trend-led fashion to an exclusively plus size audience, Lovedrobe has more than 40 years’ experience designing clothes for women. If it’s new day frocks you’re after you’ll find plenty to inspire your next #ootd in its dedicated Dresses section.

Inspired by the catwalk and current trends, garments are available up to size 26.

Shop now

Veronica Beard

Price: £££

Timeless, made-to-last fashion at a higher price point, Victoria Beard is all about investment pieces that will serve as a faithful foundation for all future outfits. We’ve got our eyes on the Gaya Dickey Jacket, a staple in any well-curated wardrobe. Based in New Jersey, USA, they offer worldwide shipping.

Shop now

In the Style Curve

Price: £Sizes: 14-28​

With collab collections with reality TV stars like Dani Dyer, this is fast fashion for a young audience at hard-to-resist prices. You’ll find dresses, swimwear and coats with an urban, clubby edge.

Shop now

Penningtons

Price: £Sizes: 18 – 28

Another US import, Penningtons caters to sizes 14 – 32, the equivalent of a UK 18 – 28. With a good mix of everyday staples and special occasion designs it’s a great base to build your wardrobe.

The plus-size lingerie selection is impressive – just check the measurements carefully before you buy as American sizes differ slightly to the UK’s.

Shop now

Tutti Rouge lingerie

Price: ££Sizes: Bras to 38HH

Underwear can make such a difference to your whole outfit, so finding the best bra is crucial.

Tutti Rouge stock hundreds of romantic, edgy and dramatic pieces in styles that fit and support where you need it the most. A UK-based design team creates bras from cup size DD and upwards.

Shop now

River Island Plus

Price: ££Sizes: 18 – 28

River Island has been on the British high street for 60-odd years, bringing inexpensive, trend-led fashion to everyone from your mates to your work BFF. The Plus range is available exclusively online and comprises casual and clubwear: think cut-out dresses, slouchy joggers and statement prints (usually leopard-print) to update your SS20 wardrobe.

Shop now

Torrid fashion

Price: ££Sizes: up to a US 30

Based in the US, but with international delivery from 10-20 business days, Torrid is popular on Instagram with plus size bloggers.

And browsing the site, it’s really no wonder. The site sells everything from occasionwear like wedding dresses and bridesmaid fashion to athleisure for the larger lady; sizes run from a US 10 – 30. Check out the shoes, accessories and lingerie options while you’re there – you’ll find some pretty options you won’t see anywhere else.

Shop now

Curvissa

Price: ££Sizes: 14 – 32

Launched in 2011, Curvissa is one of the biggest online fashion shops for a plus size audience. There are over 3,000 fashion pieces in sizes 14 – 32 spanning everything from trousers and tops, to jackets, jeans, occassionwear, lingerie and swimwear.

Laura Sutherland, Brand Manager at Curvissa, says: “We wanted to create a brand that would ensure that all plus size women could visit our site for clothing they trust to feel comfortable and confident wearing. Most importantly, we wanted to provide women with plenty of choice.” Mission accomplished.

Shop now

Quiz

Price: ££Sizes: 16 – 26​

Alongside wardrobe staples and holiday-ready bargains, Quiz also offers an occasionwear collection that works for everyone from bridesmaids to wedding guests. The Curve collection offers pieces for work as well as play, and if you sign up to their newsletter you’ll get 15 per cent off your first order.

Shop now

Blue Vanilla Curve

Price: £Sizes: 18- 28

Based in London, you may have spotted Blue Vanilla concessions in New Look and House of Fraser. Find the full collection online with international shipping to 150 countries. Their Curve section runs from sizes 18 – 28 and features pretty maxi dresses and printed tops which you can filter according to colour.

Shop now

Navabi

Price: ££Sizes: 14 – 32

Finding designer plus-sized clothing can be tricky, but there are a host of amazing options at Navabi – 214 to be exact. The e-retailer’s eponymous collection is perfect for updating your work wardrobe with plenty of blouses, trousers and shift dresses to choose from. The brand also regularly features influencer collabs, as well as styling advice.

Shop now

Pretty Little Thing Curve

Price: £Sizes: 4 – 28

Plus size everything is the primary agenda when you’re on Pretty Little Thing’s Curve section; think bodysuits and bottoms as well as dresses, bralets and jackets, plus plenty more besides. The 1,425 piece range echoes the style of the main PLT collection – festival-friendly, glam and slick – ensuring you can keep up to date with the latest trends, whatever your size. Prices max out at £40.

Shop now

Boohoo Plus

Price: £Sizes: 16 – 24

There’s no need to wait until payday to nab the latest styles when shopping at Boohoo – the site features new pieces daily at budget-friendly prices.

There are sections for Maternity as well as Petite, Tall and of course, Plus Size. Whether you’re looking for a new date night outfit or just want a quick wardrobe update, Boohoo’s your best bet for trend-let pieces that won’t break the bank.

Prices rarely breach the £60 barrier, averaging £30 or less and there’s always something cute on sale.

Find the men’s Big + Tall collection here.

Shop now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter