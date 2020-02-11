🔥24 of the cutest puppies from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Once a year, arguably, the world’s cutest event graces the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Since 1877, dogs and their owners across the US have made the pilgrimage to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show which is currently in full swing for 2020.

The show features hundreds of dogs from across the US, all competing to win the title of best of their breed.

Across three days, purebred dogs compete based on seven groups: toy, non-sporting, hound, terrier, herding, sporting and working.

The winners of each of the categories then compete against each other in the Best in Show competition, which will be announced tonight (February 11, those interested can follow the official Westminster Dog Show Twitter account here for updates).

So far this year there have been plenty of adorable contenders, from perfectly coiffed Bichon Frise’ to a toy poodle called Cami who seems seriously jazzed about being there.

Cami, the overly-excited toy poodle (Reuters)

The first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was held on May 8, 1877 making this the second-longest running sporting event in the US after the Kentucky Derby, which began in 1845.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the most adorable canine entrants from this year’s show.