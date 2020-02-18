🔥23-year-old admin assistant wins £545k farmhouse in £2 raffle draw🔥

A 23-year-old admin assistant has been revealed as the winner of a £545k home after buying two tickets in a property raffle for just £2 each.

Jemma Nicklin, won the four-bedroom Shrubbery Farmhouse in Longnor, near Shrewsbury, 40 miles from her current home in Bilston, Wolverhampton.

Ms Nicklin, who works at community transport company Ring And Ride, spotted the competition on Facebook and decided to enter.

“I was looking through the photos and I said to my mum ‘Do you think I should have a go?’ and she said ‘Why not? You’ve got to be in it to win it’,” she told PA.

“I thought it looked so lovely. I’ve always loved the countryside, me and my family would go for walks in the countryside quite often. It’s got so much character.”

The farmhouse is almost 300 years old in part and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a self-contained annexe.

Why was the property raffled?

It was raffled by Michael Chatha, 54, who tried to sell the house after his marriage came to an end but struggled to find a buyer after eight months on the market.

“”The whole competition went absolutely mad. The house had been on the market for £545,000 and we brought in £550,000 in the first seven days.

“We’ve given this house a lot of love over the last 17 years and it’s been a superb family home.

“We hoped the winner would be someone who was going to give it a lot of love and, having met Jemma and her lovely family, they are wonderful people and we’re so thrilled, really from the heart, that such lovely people have won the property.”

Mr Chatha added that all legal fees and stamp duty will be paid for Ms Nicklin using the money, some of which will also be used to finish minor repairs and upkeep of the house.

Donations will be made to the Hope House children’s hospice, as well as helping to fund substance and gambling addiction services run by Mr Chatha.

Ms Nicklin said she does not know when she will move in to the property, adding that her family and friends have not yet come to terms with her enormous prize either.

“I think it’s going to take years to get used to, it’s just one of those things you never expect to happen,” she said. “My whole family are still in shock.

“It has just a crazy, crazy impact, one I could never have imagined. It’s life-changing.”

Ms Nicklin said she was very grateful for Mr Chatha’s decision to put the house up for the competition.

“There’s just never going to be enough words to thank him, he has changed my life. I’ll definitely invite him back around, the doors are always open for him.”

Ms Nicklin is one of the few people to actually win a property raffle, after the majority fall through, either because they fail to sell enough tickets or they fall foul of strict gambling laws governing raffles and competitions.

The Gambling Commission, which regulates illegal prize draws, has intervened in several improperly run property raffles, while the owners of a luxurious house on the banks of the river Thames had to offer a cash prize after they failed to sell enough £25 raffle tickets to cover the value of the property.

What are the rules around property raffles?

Gambling Commission rules say that anyone thinking of “raffling” a property must be sure their scheme counts as a competition rather than “a lottery”. Running an unauthorised lottery can lead to a year in jail and a £5,000 fine.

A lottery requires buying tickets and getting lucky. To comply with gambling rules, a property raffle must be a competition requiring some skill on the part of the entrant.

This is why all property raffles require entrants to answer a question as well as buy a ticket. The Gambling Commission may take a dim view of a question that is too easy.

Usually, there must also be an opportunity to enter for free, so most property raffles allow one free postal entry per person. If the question is deemed difficult enough, this is not necessary.

Have there been other property raffles?

Raffling property has become increasingly popular in the UK over the past few years, as homeowners struggled to achieve sale prices as high as they want or need for their homes.

Uri Geller hosted the raffle of a Bracknell commuter home, while a Maida Vale mansion flat, Brixton apartment and riverfront Huf Haus are among other properties that have been up for grabs for a tiny fraction of their sale price.