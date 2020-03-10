🔥23 of the greatest wedding venues in Essex for 2020🔥

The most recent lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Hamish Shephard may be the creator of wedding ceremony planning app Bridebook as well as our regular Groom with a View contributor. Here, he details his pick of the very best wedding venues in Essex.

Essex is really a beautiful county in South East England with a lot of stunning venues to select for a marriage.

At Bridebook, we’ve found some venues which will suit every couple’s needs, from big scale celebrations to intimate affairs, listed below are 23 of the greatest wedding venues in Essex.

Colville Hall, White Roding

(Bridebook)

In White Roding lies a pleasant organic family farm that doubles as a marriage venue. Colville Hall was designed for those who benefit from the peace and tranquillity of the united states. The Orchard barn can accommodate around 200 guests and its own 10-acre gardens are ideal for photographs.

The Barns at Lodge Farm, Nazeing

(Bridebook)

Just outside London, The Barns at Lodge Farm is a rural oasis that delivers four stunning venues for each stage of the marriage: The Granary (a far more traditional barn), The Grain Store (perfect for late-night dancing), The Yard (a haven for drinks receptions) and The Field (ideal for marquees and tipis).

The Compasses at Pattiswick, Pattiswick

(Bridebook)

For unique and intimate weddings in Essex, one couldn’t require much better than The Compasses at Pattiswick. The staff makes sure they’re there for you personally and creating your dream day is their only goal. The location can be both stunning and intensely convenient – just a mile from probably the most accessible roads in East Anglia.

Wivenhoe House Hotel, Colchester

(Bridebook)

Among the finest wedding venues in Essex is Wivenhoe House Hotel. This eighteenth century country house is ideal for any ceremony. The luxurious interior using its elegant rooms is really as beautiful because the grounds surrounding it, such as a gazebo, ideal for a patio celebration.

High House Weddings, Chelmsford

(Bridebook)

Occur six acres of landscaped gardens, High House is really a retreat that lets one marvel at the sweetness of Essex. It really is luxurious while also housing all the must-have commodities truly. The lands are enchanting you need to include a Monet inspired bridge on the pond, a thatched gazebo in the gardens and a lovely marquee.

Leez Priory Wedding Venue, Chelmsford

(Bridebook)

Leez Priory is among the best places to obtain married in Essex. This incredible Tudor mansion was a three-time winner of the “Best Wedding Venue” title from the marriage Ideas Magazine, sufficient reason for justification too. It’s occur 40 acres of land, and the grand manor house includes a selection of magnificent rooms to select from.

Five Lakes Resort, Colchester

(Bridebook)

For individuals who seek a far more private affair, there exists a selection of intimate rooms to pick from at Five Lakes Resort, but also for those who would like a grand celebration in addition, it includes a 2,000 person capacity area, alongside a lot of other commodities just like a spa and an 18 hole course.

Hedingham Castle, Halstead

(Bridebook)

You can’t get yourself a more historical venue when compared to a 900-year-old castle. At Hedingham Castle, ceremonies are held in the Banqueting Floor, accompanied by a reception in the castle or the gardens of the Georgian Mansion House. Entering Hedingham, you should have the impression that point stands still.

Houchins, Colchester

(Bridebook)

This lovely country house in Colchester is really a perfect fit for a marriage. Whether it’s a patio or indoor ceremony, the hosts can make sure all needs are met. Besides being truly a beautiful venue, Houchins can be incredibly comfortable and creates a romantic atmosphere, whilst having convenience of 150-plus guests.

The Lawn, Rochford

(Bridebook)

This country house is among the best wedding venues in Essex. Named appropriately, The Lawn is defined in three acres of gorgeous gardens. Be prepared to exchange vows in the elegant Grand Hall for an inside wedding, or in the magical gazebo for a patio one.

Orsett Hall Hotel & Restaurant, Grays

(Bridebook)

Just 40 minutes from Central London, Orsett Hall is really a splendid venue that exudes calmness and serenity from the big city. The large estate with 56 luxurious bedrooms and five bridal suites, can accommodate around 450 people for the reception. With a lot of spaces to select from, you can miss the great things about tying the knot in Orsett hardly.

Smeetham Hall Barn, Sudbury

(Bridebook)

For all those interested in a lovely barn wedding, Smeetham Hall Barn is really a perfect choice. Anyone can benefit from the fantastic scenery of the venue and all of the greenery of Sudbury. Day of these lives the staff can do everything they are able to to be sure couples have probably the most special.

Greenwoods Hotel & Spa, Ingatestone

(Bridebook)

Winner of the Essex Wedding Awards 2019 for “Wedding Venue of the entire year”, Greenwoods Hotel & Spa is a unique venue is fitted to all sorts of ceremonies. If they tend to be more or less formal, bigger or smaller, everything is looked after by the beautiful team as of this seventeenth century manor house.

Channels Estate, Chelmsford

(Bridebook)

Situated in Chelmsford, this seventeenth century barn offers a timeless experience. In the barn, or outside in the “church with out a roof”, this Channels Estate suits all tastes. The beautiful grounds will be the perfect backdrop to your wedding album.

Stoke by Nayland, Golf & Spa, Colchester

(Bridebook)

This beautiful countryside hotel boasts 40 years of wedding experience. Stoke by Nayland attracts all sorts of ceremony. Whether a festival is wanted by you themed wedding or perhaps a more traditional one, the venue has room for several of one’s ideas. There are many suites to select from, and you can always relax at the spa or have a go at golf to unwind prior to the wedding day.

Stifford Hall Hotel, North Stifford

(Bridebook)

Stifford Hall Hotel is a charming venue which has a lot of spaces for several stages of the party. The Regency Suite can fit around 180 people for the ceremony, for an evening reception the Blenheim suite is ideal, the Garden Suite is most beneficial for drinks, and The Terrace is fantastic for the marriage breakfast.

Crondon Park Wedding Venue, Ingatestone

(Bridebook)

Considered Essex’s “Venue for several occasions”, Crondon Park has plenty to be pleased with. The Baronial Hall, built-in the 1600s, is really a beautiful exemplory case of Jacobean architecture with stunning intricate details. The venue’s gardens certainly are a sight to behold, but limited to your lucky few wedding guests, because they are completely private and secluded from all of those other world.

Forrester Park, Great Totham

(Bridebook)

This sixteenth century barn may be the perfect backdrop for a marriage in Essex. Its charming atmosphere, in conjunction with its flexible staff produces an unforgettable event. Forrester Park can make it an easy task to say “I really do” as well as your photos can look stunning with the encompassing countryside.

Marygreen Manor Hotel, Brentwood

(Bridebook)

Marygreen Manor Hotel is really a dream for an Essex wedding. The courtyard’s garden and period function rooms are stunningly designed, in addition to the exceptional team is for the every need there. The venue’s modern luxury, coupled with its historic charm is really a treat for couples truly.

Layer Marney Tower, Colchester

(Bridebook)

This stunning Tudor estate is actually magnificent using its brickwork and terracotta decorations. Layer Marney Tower offers beautiful and romantic scenery for the celebration. The sheer magnitude of the venue is awe-inspiring and the staff can make sure everything is ideal for your wedding day.

Gosfield Hall Wedding Venue, Halstead

(Bridebook)

Occur the Essex countryside, Gosfield Hall offers a luxurious setting for the wedding day. This stately home offers elegant rooms and spacious accommodations fit for a royal wedding. The beautiful reception rooms are the Queen Charlotte’s Gallery and the Marquis of Buckingham’s Ballroom.

Maidens Barn, Chelmsford

(Bridebook)

This lovely oak barn supplies the most beautiful setting for a romantic ceremony or perhaps a large gathering. Maidens Barn is really a rustic venue that also enables you to get married outdoors, within the flowering wedding arbour. You cannot look for a better place for a countryside wedding in Chelmsford.

Newland Hall, Chelmsford

(Bridebook)

This fifteenth century Tudor manor house can be an idyllic invest Chelmsford. Newland Hall includes a charm to it that may make your big day very romantic. In addition, it offers splendid views of the countryside.