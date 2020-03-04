🔥22 best Love Is Blind memes and reactions that perfectly summarise Netflix's bizarre new show🔥

Move over Love Island, we’ve found a new dating show to obsess over…

If you’re yet to binge-watch Netflix’s addictive new dating show Love Is Blind, then you are seriously missing out.

Part The Circle, part Married At First Sight and part Love Island, Love Is Blind sees a series of singles date one another in secluded pods where they can’t see the face of who they are talking to.

If a pair think they’ve found ‘The One’, they get engaged, and then must see if their love can last in the real world – going on holiday, moving in together and meeting each other’s families – before choosing whether to tie the knot at the end of the three week period.

Wild ride: Love Is Blind sees people move from being strangers to couples in recorded time (Netflix)

The internet has become obsessed with keeping up-to-date with some of the car-crash couples, with some of the show’s maddest moments (Couples getting engaged after four days? Arguments over who is having the best sex of their life? A woman literally feeding wine to her dog?) setting Twitter ablaze with memes.

We’ve rounded up some of the funniest reactions to Netflix’s most bonkers dating show.

When the pod dating was quite literally speed dating…

Carlton making us all scream just four episodes in

When Jessica was fooling absolutely no-one

When Mark just wouldn’t give up

We get it Amber, you’re one of the guys

Round of applause for Kelly’s mum who was the most relatable woman in the show

Never forget Gigi’s most jaw-dropping line

Yet we’re still shaken that Damian said no

When *thiswas the Love Is Blind moment we couldn’t stop thinking about

Cameron and Lauren have convinced everyone that love actually can be blind

Bring. On. The. Reunion.

Will there be a second series of Love is Blind?

With the show having only been released last month, we’re yet to find out whether we will get a second series – but the endless buzz around the programme can only be good news.

Creator Chris Coelen is also hoping the show will return, telling OprahMag.com there’s 100 per cent the possibility of me series.

“I want to see a season two or a season 12, don’t you?” he said, adding the show’s compelling format could see it go on for “15 or 20 seasons”.

For those who just cannot wait for more Love Is Blind, a series one reunion will drop on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Thursday March 5, with all six couples returning to talk about their time on the show.

Could there be a British Love Is Blind?

Again, while nothing is confirmed, Coelen is keen to do a British equivalent.

“Absolutely!” he told Metro.co.uk. “100 percent yes. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it.”

Love Is Blind is available to watch on Netflix