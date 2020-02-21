🔥21st Feb: Yeh Ballet (2020), 1hr 57m [15] (6/10)🔥
Description:Discovered by an eccentric ballet master, two gifted but underprivileged Mumbai teens face bigotry and disapproval as they pursue their dancing dreams.
Certificate: Suitable for ages 15 and up
Year: 2020
Duration: 1hr 57m
Audio: Hindi – Audio Description, Hindi [Original]Subtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish
Director: Sooni Taraporevala
Cast: Julian Sands, Manish Chauhan, Achintya Bose, Jim Sarbh, Danish Husain, Vijay Maurya, Heeba Shah, Kalyanee Mulay
