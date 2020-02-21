🔥21st Feb: Yeh Ballet (2020), 1hr 57m [15] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 21st February 2020

Description:Discovered by an eccentric ballet master, two gifted but underprivileged Mumbai teens face bigotry and disapproval as they pursue their dancing dreams.

Certificate: Suitable for ages 15 and up

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 57m

Audio: Hindi – Audio Description, Hindi [Original]Subtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: Sooni Taraporevala

Cast: Julian Sands, Manish Chauhan, Achintya Bose, Jim Sarbh, Danish Husain, Vijay Maurya, Heeba Shah, Kalyanee Mulay

This title is available on Netflix UK