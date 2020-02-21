🔥21st Feb: The Last Thing He Wanted (2020), 1hr 55m [15] (5.7/10)🔥

Date Added: 21st February 2020

Description:A hard-hitting reporter becomes entangled in the story she’s trying to break when she helps her ailing father broker an arms deal in Central America.

Certificate: Suitable for ages 15 and up

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 55m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: Dee Rees

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Onata Aprile

