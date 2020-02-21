🔥21st Feb: The Body (2019), 1hr 40m [12] (6.2/10)🔥
Date Added: 21st February 2020
Description:Mind games and mystery abound as a detective investigates the disappearance of a woman’s body from a morgue in this Hindi remake of a Spanish thriller.
Certificate: Suitable for ages 12 and up
Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 40m
Audio: Hindi [Original]Subtitles: Arabic, English, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vedika, Anupam Bhattacharya, Chandan Anand, Arif Zakaria, Rukhsar Ahmed
This title is available on Netflix UK