21st-feb:-the-body-(2019),-1hr-40m-[12]-(6.2/10)

🔥21st Feb: The Body (2019), 1hr 40m [12] (6.2/10)🔥

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 21st February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Body’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:Mind games and mystery abound as a detective investigates the disappearance of a woman’s body from a morgue in this Hindi remake of a Spanish thriller.

Certificate: Suitable for ages 12 and up

Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 40m

Audio: Hindi [Original]Subtitles: Arabic, English, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vedika, Anupam Bhattacharya, Chandan Anand, Arif Zakaria, Rukhsar Ahmed

RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

16th-feb:-proud-mary-(2018),-1hr-29m-[15]-(5.45/10)

🔥16th Feb: Proud Mary (2018), 1hr 29m [15] (5.45/10)🔥

Juli Rone
1st-feb:-naruto-the-movie-3:-guardians-of-the-crescent-moon-kingdom-(2006),-1hr-35m-[guidance]-(7.15/10)

1st Feb: Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006), 1hr 35m [GUIDANCE] (7.15/10)

Juli Rone
mark-hamill-pens-touching-letter-to-star-wars-fans-in-skywalker-saga-box-set

🔥Mark Hamill Pens Touching Letter To Star Wars Fans In Skywalker Saga Box Set🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *