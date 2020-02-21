🔥21st Feb: Pup Academy (2020), 1 Season [U] (6.75/10)🔥

Date Added: 21st February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Pup Academy’ on Amazon (paid link)

Watch Season 1 now

Description:Furry friends take a re-bark-able journey in this series about an extraordinary school for the cutest, cuddliest and most curious puppies.

Certificate: Suitable for all ages

Year: 2020

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: Arabic, English [Original], French, Polish, MandarinSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Christian Convery, Don Lake, Chance Hurstfield, Aria Birch, Dylan Schombing, Riley O’Donnell

RATINGS: Not yet rated LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK