🔥21st Feb: Pup Academy (2020), 1 Season [U] (6.75/10)🔥

TV Shows
Date Added: 21st February 2020
Watch Season 1 now
Description:Furry friends take a re-bark-able journey in this series about an extraordinary school for the cutest, cuddliest and most curious puppies.

Certificate: Suitable for all ages

Year: 2020
Duration: 1 Season

Audio: Arabic, English [Original], French, Polish, MandarinSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Christian Convery, Don Lake, Chance Hurstfield, Aria Birch, Dylan Schombing, Riley O’Donnell

RATINGS: Not yet rated LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

This title is available on Netflix UK

