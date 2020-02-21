🔥21st Feb: Puerta 7 (2020), 1 Season [15] (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 21st February 2020
Description:A determined woman works to rid an Argentine soccer club of the violent crime and corruption surrounding its intense fanbase.
Certificate: Suitable for ages 15 and up
Year: 2020
Duration: 1 Season
Audio: Spanish – Audio Description, Spanish [Original], French, Italian, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, Spanish, Hindi, Polish
Cast: Dolores Fonzi, Esteban Lamothe, Carlos Belloso, Juan Gil Navarro, Daniel Aráoz, Antonio Grimau, Ignacio Quesada, Mónica Ayos, Daniel Valenzuela
