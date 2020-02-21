🔥21st Feb: Glitch Techs (2020), 1 Season [U] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 21st February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Glitch Techs’ on Amazon (paid link)

Watch Season 1 now

Description:Two teens work at a game store as a front for their actual job: Hunting video game monsters who’ve broken out into the real world.

Certificate: Suitable for all ages

Year: 2020

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: Arabic, English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Polish, MandarinSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Ricardo Hurtado, Monica Ray, Luke Youngblood, Scott Kreamer, Dan Milano, Gunnar Sizemore, Zehra Fazal, Sandeep Parikh

RATINGS: Not yet rated Not yet rated Not yet ratedLISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK