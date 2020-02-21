21st-feb:-gentefied-(2020),-1-season-[15]-(6/10)

🔥21st Feb: Gentefied (2020), 1 Season [15] (6/10)🔥

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 21st February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Gentefied’ on Amazon (paid link)

Watch Season 1 now
Description:The Morales cousins scramble to save their grandfather’s taco shop — and pursue their own dreams — as gentrification shakes up their LA neighborhood.

Certificate: Suitable for ages 15 and up

Year: 2020
Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: J.J. Soria, Carlos Santos, Karrie Martin, Joaquín Cosío, Julissa Calderon, Annie Gonzalez, Laura Patalano, Felipe Esparza

RATINGS: Not yet rated Not yet rated Not yet ratedLISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

17-“chapter-nine:-the-gate”-(stranger-things-s2e9)

17 “Chapter Nine: The Gate” (Stranger Things S2E9)

John koli
dwayne-johnson-reportedly-eyed-for-the-island-of-doctor-moreau-remake

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Eyed For The Island Of Doctor Moreau Remake

mariya smith
wb-reveals-first-look-at-robert-pattinson-in-the-batman

🔥WB Reveals First Look At Robert Pattinson In The Batman🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *