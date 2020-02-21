🔥21st Feb: Gentefied (2020), 1 Season [15] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 21st February 2020

Description:The Morales cousins scramble to save their grandfather’s taco shop — and pursue their own dreams — as gentrification shakes up their LA neighborhood.

Certificate: Suitable for ages 15 and up

Year: 2020

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: J.J. Soria, Carlos Santos, Karrie Martin, Joaquín Cosío, Julissa Calderon, Annie Gonzalez, Laura Patalano, Felipe Esparza

