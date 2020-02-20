$210 million bond issue for St. Louis convention center finally moving ahead

A new pavilion and green space on Ninth Street would be added just west of a new ballroom in America’s Center downtown if the region proceeds with a $175 million plan to upgrade the facilities. (Rendering courtesy of St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission).

ST. LOUIS — Bonds to finance a $210 million expansion of the America’s Center downtown may finally be issued after months of disagreement over which city office would control the lucrative offering.The city’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment — made up of Mayor Lyda Krewson, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Comptroller Darlene Green — on Wednesday approved the financing agreement for the city’s share of the bonds.On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Council introduced legislation to approve its half of the bonds.The city and county will each pay $6 million a year from hotel taxes for 40 years. Those payments now service the debt on the Dome at America’s Center, built for the NFL Rams when they played here. That debt will be paid off next year.Wednesday’s action by the city’s top fiscal board came over a year after the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved the financing package. The County Council gave its initial endorsement to the plan back in April.But Green took issue with Krewson’s plan to use the redevelopment authority to issue bonds rather than the St. Louis Municipal Finance Corp., which Green’s office has historically controlled. The two offices reached an agreement in late October to allow Green’s financing entity to issue the city’s $105 million half-share of the bonds.

Vote planned Tuesday but council member Hazel Erby, D-1st District, said she may table the matter until after she gets opinion of minority inclusion requirements.

In a last-minute change, some of the revenue may be used to build a recreation and entertainment complex in north St. Louis County

The council’s action also funds what could be a significant recreation complex for bill sponsor Hazel Erby’s district in the center of north St. Louis County.

Comptroller Darlene Green accuses Mayor Lyda Krewson of trying to usurp Green’s authority as the city’s chief financial officer. A top mayoral aide denies that and notes that the expansion ordinance approved last year by aldermen requires both officials to approve the financing.

The two St. Louis officials had been at odds for several months over bond financing arrangements for the $200 million plan. But some details have yet to be announced.

The $175 million project, unveiled Tuesday, would add 92,000 square-feet of new exhibit space and a 65,000-square-foot ballroom.

The measure’s backers say is necessary to boost tourism and attract more conventions to the city.

