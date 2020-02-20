🔥20th Feb: Untamed Romania (2018), 1hr 32m [TV-PG] (7.45/10)🔥
Date Added: 20th February 2020
Description:
This documentary explores how the legendary creatures of Romania’s vast wilderness roam free yet endure the ever-changing seasons.
Certificate: TV-PG
Parental Guidance suggested
Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 32m
Audio: English
Subtitles: English, Spanish, Romanian
Director: Tom Barton-Humphreys
