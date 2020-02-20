20th-feb:-untamed-romania-(2018),-1hr-32m-[tv-pg]-(7.45/10)

Date Added: 20th February 2020

Description:

This documentary explores how the legendary creatures of Romania’s vast wilderness roam free yet endure the ever-changing seasons.

Certificate: TV-PG
Parental Guidance suggested

Year: 2018

Duration: 1hr 32m

Audio: English

Subtitles: English, Spanish, Romanian

Director: Tom Barton-Humphreys

RATINGS:

IMDB

The Movie Database

Average Rating

