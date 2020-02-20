🔥20th Feb: Untamed Romania (2018), 1hr 32m [ALL] (7.45/10)🔥

Date Added: 20th February 2020
Date Added: 20th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown

Description:This documentary explores how the legendary creatures of Romania’s vast wilderness roam free yet endure the ever-changing seasons.

Certificate: ALL Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 32m

Audio: EnglishSubtitles: English, Spanish, Romanian

Director: Tom Barton-Humphreys

Cast: Victor Rebengiuc, Mark Strong

