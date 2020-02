🔥20th Feb: Spectros (2020), 1 Season [TV-MA] (6/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 20th February 2020

Description:

A group of teens get caught up in a supernatural clash as vengeful spirits from centuries past rise up in the Liberdade district of São Paulo.

Certificate: TV-MA

For Mature Audiences. May not be suitable for ages 17 and under.

Year: 2020

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese – Audio Description, Brazilian Portuguese [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Danilo Mesquita, Cláudia Okuno, Mariana Sena, Enzo Barone, Drop Dashi, Miwa Yanagizawa, Carlos Takeshi, Daniel Rocha, Kelzy Ecard, Norival Rizzo, Nicolas Trevijano, Jui Huang, Jimmy Wong, Fania Espinosa, Wallie Ruy, Begê Muniz, Antonio Miano, Ricardo Iazzetta, Mayhara Ribeiro, Jairo Mattos

