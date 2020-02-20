🔥20th Feb: El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (2019), 1 Season [TV-MA] (6.45/10)🔥
Date Added: 20th February 2020
Description:
To replace his grandfather as head of a cartel, a Tokyo financier returns to his home country of Mexico, where he must battle two rivals for control.
Certificate: TV-MA
For Mature Audiences. May not be suitable for ages 17 and under.
Year: 2019
Duration: 1 Season
Audio: Spanish – Audio Description, Spanish [Original]
Subtitles: English, Spanish
Cast: Sebastián Rulli, Renata Notni, Roberto Mateos, Irina Baeva, Cassandra Sánchez Navarro, Manuel Balbi, Javier Gómez, Alejandro Ávila, Sofía Castro, Juan Pablo Gil
